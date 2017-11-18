AUDIOMETRIC Novembre 18 2017, 20h
Aligre Fm / Jet Fm / Eko des Garrigues / Radio Active / Radio Grenouille
Paris : Nantes : Montpellier : Toulon : Marseille
Intro - Audiometric The Matrix Causality
Beats International - Accapella + Dub Be Good To Me
Nick Holder - Moments in Dub
Stereo MCs - Elevate My Mind (Dub version)
Seven Dub - Rock It Tonight (Aleem & Seven Dub Remix)
4 Da People - 7 Days (Hard Dub)
Tom Tom Club - Dangerous (Dub)
Steve Stoll - Christ Complex Dub
Dazzle Drums - Ourselves (Afro Dub)
Claude 9 - Fire Dance (Subdub Remix)
Chris Massey - Beatdub
Snooze - It’s More Expensive For This (Swag’s HP Dub)
Goonda - Ana (Tribal Dub)
Lena dub exclu - Black Sifichi white warble remix 160606
Meat Beat Manifesto - Echo in Space Dub
AlHaca Soundsystem - Kingdom Rise, Kingdom Fall
Bandulu - Trinity
The Bug - Invasion Of Privacy
Burnt Friedman & The Nu Dub Players - Hard Drive Dub
The Hazardous Dub Company - Mystical Dub
Rockers Hi-Fi - Painted Van Middle of The Dancefloor Mix
4DaPeople - 7 Days (Hard Dub again)
Bérurier Noir - Camouflage (Dub Version)
