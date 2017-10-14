AUDIOMETRIC Playlist Octobre 14 2017, 21h
Aligre Fm / Jet Fm / Eko des Garrigues / Radio Active / Radio Grenouille Paris : Nantes : Montpellier : Toulon : Marseille
Intro - Intro Matrix
Michael Riesman ; Philip Glass Ensemble ; Paul Zukofsky - The Photographer : Act II
Ennio Morricone - Photographic Memories
No-Man - Photographs in Black and White
Tarwater - Photographed
Hector Zazou & Bernard Caillaud - Noir. Blanc. Gris
Damon Albarn - Photographs (You Are Taking Now)
Alain Bashung - Roman Photos
Cabaret Voltaire - Photophobia (MIXUP)
William S. Burroughs - Word Falling, Photo Falling
Rhythim Is Rhythim - Nude Photo
Fujiya & Miyagi - TPhotocopier
The Suburban Knight - Photo-Synthesis
Susumu Yokota - Photosynthesis
Tempsion - Photosphere
Herbie Hancock - The Naked Camera
Explanation - Camera on The Moon
Twilight Zone - A Most Unusual Camera (Air Date 12/16/60)
Plug & Pray - The Pictures That Got Small
Eyeless In Gaza - Kodak Ghosts Run Amok
A3 Dans Le WC - Photo Couleur
BS & Negative Stencil - Images Alternative Take with Guests (Box Set)
Black Sifichi & Negative Stencil - Cinema Verité Film Atmosphere
Barry Adamson - Cinematic Soul
Paul Simon - Kodachrome
Ringo Starr - Photograph
13th Floor Elevators - Slide Machine
fin
PS - Expo
Black Sifichi
Photographies
‘Manque de Moyens’
Octobre 14 au 21
samedi 14 & dimanche 15 - 10h a 20h
Vernissage samedi 14 à 16h-20h
avec Samuel Arthur
creation sonore pour casque
‘Remember Souvenir’
Théâtre Berthelot
6 Rue Marcellin-Berthelot
Montreuil 93100
metro 9 - Croix-de-Chavaux
SALON D'ECOUTE
