AUDIOMETRIC Playlist Octobre 14 2017, 21h

Aligre Fm / Jet Fm / Eko des Garrigues / Radio Active / Radio Grenouille Paris : Nantes : Montpellier : Toulon : Marseille

Intro - Intro Matrix

Michael Riesman ; Philip Glass Ensemble ; Paul Zukofsky - The Photographer : Act II

Ennio Morricone - Photographic Memories

No-Man - Photographs in Black and White

Tarwater - Photographed

Hector Zazou & Bernard Caillaud - Noir. Blanc. Gris

Damon Albarn - Photographs (You Are Taking Now)

Alain Bashung - Roman Photos

Cabaret Voltaire - Photophobia (MIXUP)

William S. Burroughs - Word Falling, Photo Falling

Rhythim Is Rhythim - Nude Photo

Fujiya & Miyagi - TPhotocopier

The Suburban Knight - Photo-Synthesis

Susumu Yokota - Photosynthesis

Tempsion - Photosphere

Herbie Hancock - The Naked Camera

Explanation - Camera on The Moon

Twilight Zone - A Most Unusual Camera (Air Date 12/16/60)

Plug & Pray - The Pictures That Got Small

Eyeless In Gaza - Kodak Ghosts Run Amok

A3 Dans Le WC - Photo Couleur

BS & Negative Stencil - Images Alternative Take with Guests (Box Set)

Black Sifichi & Negative Stencil - Cinema Verité Film Atmosphere

Barry Adamson - Cinematic Soul

Paul Simon - Kodachrome

Ringo Starr - Photograph

13th Floor Elevators - Slide Machine

fin

PS - Expo

Black Sifichi

Photographies

‘Manque de Moyens’

Octobre 14 au 21

samedi 14 & dimanche 15 - 10h a 20h

Vernissage samedi 14 à 16h-20h

avec Samuel Arthur

creation sonore pour casque

‘Remember Souvenir’

Théâtre Berthelot

6 Rue Marcellin-Berthelot

Montreuil 93100

metro 9 - Croix-de-Chavaux