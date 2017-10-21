AUDIOMETRIC Playlist Octobre 21 2017, 21h

Aligre Fm / Jet Fm / Eko des Garrigues / Radio Active / Radio Grenouille

Paris : Nantes : Montpellier : Toulon : Marseille

Intro Mantric - Intro Matrix

Massive Attack - Five Man Army

Black Strobe - I’m A Man

The Velvet Underground & Nico - I’m Waiting For The Man

The Village People - Macho Man

Mucho Macho - Have You Ever Heard A Man Fly ?

Eartha Kitt - Where Is My Man (version 1)

The Hollies - Man Without A Heart

Björk - I Can’t Help Loving That Man

Percy Sledge - When A Man Loves A Woman

Johnny Cash - The Man Comes Around

Thievery Corporation - The Richest Man in Babylon (GCORP Dub remix)

Uptight Productions - Get Uptight Man

The Charlatans - A Man Needs to Be Told

The Slits - Man Next Door (Live)

Charlélie Couture - A French Man In New York

John Lennon & Yoko Ono - Every Man Has A Woman Who Loves Him (rare)

Neneh Cherry - Trouble Man

Tom Waits - A Good Man Is Hard To Find

The Fabulous Thunderbirds - It Takes A Big Man To Cry

Pablo Moses - Corrupted Man

Little Annie - Little Man

Lufdbf - I Am a Man

Leftfield - Chant of a Poor Man

King Tubby - Wicked Man

Khao - Man

William S. Burroughs & Anthony Coleman - What Keeps Mankind Alive ?

Rage Against The Machine - How I Could Just Kill A Man

Elvis Costello & The Attractions - You’ll Never Be A Man (Alt. Take)

fin