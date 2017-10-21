AUDIOMETRIC Playlist Octobre 21 2017, 21h
Aligre Fm / Jet Fm / Eko des Garrigues / Radio Active / Radio Grenouille
Paris : Nantes : Montpellier : Toulon : Marseille
Intro Mantric - Intro Matrix
Massive Attack - Five Man Army
Black Strobe - I’m A Man
The Velvet Underground & Nico - I’m Waiting For The Man
The Village People - Macho Man
Mucho Macho - Have You Ever Heard A Man Fly ?
Eartha Kitt - Where Is My Man (version 1)
The Hollies - Man Without A Heart
Björk - I Can’t Help Loving That Man
Percy Sledge - When A Man Loves A Woman
Johnny Cash - The Man Comes Around
Thievery Corporation - The Richest Man in Babylon (GCORP Dub remix)
Uptight Productions - Get Uptight Man
The Charlatans - A Man Needs to Be Told
The Slits - Man Next Door (Live)
Charlélie Couture - A French Man In New York
John Lennon & Yoko Ono - Every Man Has A Woman Who Loves Him (rare)
Neneh Cherry - Trouble Man
Tom Waits - A Good Man Is Hard To Find
The Fabulous Thunderbirds - It Takes A Big Man To Cry
Pablo Moses - Corrupted Man
Little Annie - Little Man
Lufdbf - I Am a Man
Leftfield - Chant of a Poor Man
King Tubby - Wicked Man
Khao - Man
William S. Burroughs & Anthony Coleman - What Keeps Mankind Alive ?
Rage Against The Machine - How I Could Just Kill A Man
Elvis Costello & The Attractions - You’ll Never Be A Man (Alt. Take)
fin
