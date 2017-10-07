AUDIOMETRIC Playlist Octobre 7 2017 h

Aligre Fm / Jet Fm / Eko des Garrigues / Radio Active / Radio Grenouille

Paris : Nantes : Montpellier : Toulon : Marseille

Black ’Drone Sifichi’ - Intro via Nicolas Maigret

Death In Vegas - Help Yourself

Suicide - Las Vegas Man

Jane Mansfield Welcomes You To Her House Of Love - (Live at the Dunes Hotel, Las Vegas)

Janek Schaefer - Light Over Las Vegas

Nico - Vegas

The Pretty Things - The Good Mr. Square / She Was Tall, She Was High

Marianne Faithfull - Times Square

Ehb43 - Times Square 01.01.00

Hank Mobley - No Room For Squares

Yello - Toy Square

Klangstabil - Math & Emotion - The Square Root of Two

Luke Vibert - Square Footage

Al Corley - Square Rooms

tmp - Square Root

The Pretty Things - In The Square

Tse Tse - Rasta Square

Interanima - Square Raindrops

Coldplay - Square One

Aretha Franklin - Rose Of Washington Square

Bobby Charles - I’ll Turn Square For You

Les Baxter - Pyramid Of The Sun

Four Tet - Pyramid

Robert De Niro - Trump Politico Rant

Sole - Donald Trump In A Gilded Age with Buddy Peace

Country Joe & The Fish - Death Sound

fin