AUDIOMETRIC Playlist Octobre 7 2017 h

Black ’Drone Sifichi’ - Intro via Nicolas Maigret
Death In Vegas - Help Yourself
Suicide - Las Vegas Man
Jane Mansfield Welcomes You To Her House Of Love - (Live at the Dunes Hotel, Las Vegas)
Janek Schaefer - Light Over Las Vegas
Nico - Vegas
The Pretty Things - The Good Mr. Square / She Was Tall, She Was High
Marianne Faithfull - Times Square
Ehb43 - Times Square 01.01.00
Hank Mobley - No Room For Squares
Yello - Toy Square
Klangstabil - Math & Emotion - The Square Root of Two
Luke Vibert - Square Footage
Al Corley - Square Rooms
tmp - Square Root
The Pretty Things - In The Square
Tse Tse - Rasta Square
Interanima - Square Raindrops
Coldplay - Square One
Aretha Franklin - Rose Of Washington Square
Bobby Charles - I’ll Turn Square For You
Les Baxter - Pyramid Of The Sun
Four Tet - Pyramid
Robert De Niro - Trump Politico Rant
Sole - Donald Trump In A Gilded Age with Buddy Peace
Country Joe & The Fish - Death Sound
