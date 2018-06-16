AUDIOMETRIC par Black Sifichi, samedi 16 juin à 21h

Broadcast on Independent FM radio :

Aligre Fm 93.1 Paris / Jet Fm 91.2 Nantes / Eko des Garrigues 88.5 Montpellier / Radio Active 100 FM Toulon / Radio Grenouille 88.8 FM Marseille … : : :

Audiometric Archives - https://www.mixcloud.com/BlackSifichi

Gaynor and Dorothy Maddox - Steak Dinner

Bruno Spoerri - Cheese and Chocolate

Subsurfing - Angel Fish

Bongo Herman & Eric ’Bingy Bunny’ Lamont - African Breakfast

Shabazz Palaces - #Cake

The Pharcyde - Otha Fish

Plunky & the Oneness of Juju - Jazz Phunk Soul Food

Edarem - Time for Dinner

Wang Inc - Osanna In Excelsis / Christian Dinner Pray

Harry Nilsson - Coconut

Tai Fun - Space Food [Club Mix]

Lorna Bennett - Breakfast In Bed

Justice - Lounge Lizard

Seb El Ezin - Goulash

DJ Food - Turtle Soup (Wagon Christ Mix)

Kate Tempest - Ketamine For Breakfast

PUSHY ! - Blue Fish

The Fireman - Strawberries Oceans Ships Forest

Messer Fur Frau Muller - Osinoviy Shtopor (Wooden Steak)

Tastatur - Pepadsh

The Beatles - Strawberry Fields Forever

The Wailing Souls - Row Fisherman Row

Tom Waits - Fish In The Jailhouse

Appliance - Food Music

Annette Peacock - My Momma Never Taught Me how to Cook