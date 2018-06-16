AUDIOMETRIC par Black Sifichi, samedi 16 juin à 21h
Broadcast on Independent FM radio :
Aligre Fm 93.1 Paris / Jet Fm 91.2 Nantes / Eko des Garrigues 88.5 Montpellier / Radio Active 100 FM Toulon / Radio Grenouille 88.8 FM Marseille … : : :
Audiometric Archives - https://www.mixcloud.com/BlackSifichi
Gaynor and Dorothy Maddox - Steak Dinner
Bruno Spoerri - Cheese and Chocolate
Subsurfing - Angel Fish
Bongo Herman & Eric ’Bingy Bunny’ Lamont - African Breakfast
Shabazz Palaces - #Cake
The Pharcyde - Otha Fish
Plunky & the Oneness of Juju - Jazz Phunk Soul Food
Edarem - Time for Dinner
Wang Inc - Osanna In Excelsis / Christian Dinner Pray
Harry Nilsson - Coconut
Tai Fun - Space Food [Club Mix]
Lorna Bennett - Breakfast In Bed
Justice - Lounge Lizard
Seb El Ezin - Goulash
DJ Food - Turtle Soup (Wagon Christ Mix)
Kate Tempest - Ketamine For Breakfast
PUSHY ! - Blue Fish
The Fireman - Strawberries Oceans Ships Forest
Messer Fur Frau Muller - Osinoviy Shtopor (Wooden Steak)
Tastatur - Pepadsh
The Beatles - Strawberry Fields Forever
The Wailing Souls - Row Fisherman Row
Tom Waits - Fish In The Jailhouse
Appliance - Food Music
Annette Peacock - My Momma Never Taught Me how to Cook
