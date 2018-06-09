AUDIOMETRIC par Black Sifichi, samedi 9 juin à 21h

Broadcast on Independent FM radio :

Aligre Fm 93.1 Paris / Jet Fm 91.2 Nantes / Eko des Garrigues 88.5 Montpellier / Radio Active 100 FM Toulon / Radio Grenouille 88.8 FM Marseille … : : :

Audiometric Archives - https://www.mixcloud.com/BlackSifichi

Audiometric ID - Paris Absinthe

Peter Shams - HAPPY B DAY BLACK

Martin Del Carpio - ...If I Could

101 Strings - El Condor Pasa

Simon & Garfunkel - El Condor Pasa (If I Could)

The Mahavishnu Orchestra - If I Could See

Caravan - If I Could Do It All Over Again, I’d Do It All Over You

The Bran Flakes - The Missing Number

Pierre Henry - Henry : Variations Pour Une Porte Et Un Soupir (1963) Colère

The Last Poets - Understand What Black Is

Ab-Soul, Anderson, Paak & James Blake - Bloody Waters

Fuckshitup - Banksters

Laurent Pernice - Bahamout

Public Image Ltd. - Albatross

Motorbass - Pariscyde

Age Of Love - The Age of Love (Solomun Renaissance Remix)

Elek Traum - Tantrum Feat : Angèle Osinski

Transglobal Underground feat Natacha Atlas - Voyager

The Waxidermist - Forgotten Gem (Feat. FP & Mattic)

TY - Raindrops

D-OS - PARIS 2

George Carlin - The Great Disaster (domino effect mix sifichi)

Laurie Anderson - The End of the World

fin