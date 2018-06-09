JETFM 91.2FM

Le direct
  1. Accueil du site
  2. Émissions
  3. Audiometric
  4. AUDIOMETRIC par Black Sifichi,
Votre don de soutien à JET
samedi 9 juin 2018

AUDIOMETRIC par Black Sifichi, samedi 9 juin à 21h

anything goes with friends …

Broadcast on Independent FM radio :
Aligre Fm 93.1 Paris / Jet Fm 91.2 Nantes / Eko des Garrigues 88.5 Montpellier / Radio Active 100 FM Toulon / Radio Grenouille 88.8 FM Marseille … : : :

Audiometric Archives - https://www.mixcloud.com/BlackSifichi

Audiometric ID - Paris Absinthe
Peter Shams - HAPPY B DAY BLACK
Martin Del Carpio - ...If I Could
101 Strings - El Condor Pasa
Simon & Garfunkel - El Condor Pasa (If I Could)
The Mahavishnu Orchestra - If I Could See
Caravan - If I Could Do It All Over Again, I’d Do It All Over You
The Bran Flakes - The Missing Number
Pierre Henry - Henry : Variations Pour Une Porte Et Un Soupir (1963) Colère
The Last Poets - Understand What Black Is
Ab-Soul, Anderson, Paak & James Blake - Bloody Waters
Fuckshitup - Banksters
Laurent Pernice - Bahamout
Public Image Ltd. - Albatross
Motorbass - Pariscyde
Age Of Love - The Age of Love (Solomun Renaissance Remix)
Elek Traum - Tantrum Feat : Angèle Osinski
Transglobal Underground feat Natacha Atlas - Voyager
The Waxidermist - Forgotten Gem (Feat. FP & Mattic)
TY - Raindrops
D-OS - PARIS 2
George Carlin - The Great Disaster (domino effect mix sifichi)
Laurie Anderson - The End of the World

fin