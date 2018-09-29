JETFM 91.2FM

Le direct
  1. Accueil du site
  2. Émissions
  3. Audiometric
  4. Audiometric par Black Sifichi,
Votre don de soutien à JET
samedi 29 septembre 2018

Audiometric par Black Sifichi, samedi 29 septembre à 21h

AUDIOMETRIC - Playlist September 29 2018 "Avarious"

mixed by Black Sifichi

No Land - Live @ Vieilles Charrues 2018
Dead Can Dance - kiko
Martin Del Carpio - Witchery
Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy - Television, The Drug Of The Nation
Cathode Ray Tube - The Sleep Market
Samuel Kerridge - Possession Control
Ice - X - 1
Ted MIlton & The Bobonus Beats - Postcard
Soul Coughing - The Idiot Kings
Actress & London Contemporary Orchestra - Voodoo Posse, Chronic Illusion
The Angry Irishman - Give me my justice…
Wanderlust Orchestra - Wanderlust (Studio Master)
Theorem of Joy - Impostor
Prophets Of Rage - Unfuck The World
The Herbaliser - EMT
Who You Workin’ With - Stripped
The Bran Flakes - Betcha Don’t Know Where My Mommy Shops
Lefdup & Lefdup - Midnight + long
Simian Mobile Disco - A Perfect Swarm

fin.