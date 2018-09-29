Audiometric par Black Sifichi, samedi 29 septembre à 21h

mixed by Black Sifichi

No Land - Live @ Vieilles Charrues 2018

Dead Can Dance - kiko

Martin Del Carpio - Witchery

Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy - Television, The Drug Of The Nation

Cathode Ray Tube - The Sleep Market

Samuel Kerridge - Possession Control

Ice - X - 1

Ted MIlton & The Bobonus Beats - Postcard

Soul Coughing - The Idiot Kings

Actress & London Contemporary Orchestra - Voodoo Posse, Chronic Illusion

The Angry Irishman - Give me my justice…

Wanderlust Orchestra - Wanderlust (Studio Master)

Theorem of Joy - Impostor

Prophets Of Rage - Unfuck The World

The Herbaliser - EMT

Who You Workin’ With - Stripped

The Bran Flakes - Betcha Don’t Know Where My Mommy Shops

Lefdup & Lefdup - Midnight + long

Simian Mobile Disco - A Perfect Swarm

fin.