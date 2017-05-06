Audiometric, samedi 06 mai à 20h

Aligre Fm / Jet Fm / Eko des Garrigues / Radio Active / Radio Grenouille Paris : Nantes : Montpellier : Toulon : Marseille

Port Said - Khartoum

Sigur Rós - Von

Paradis Noir - Venus feat Elise Caron

4hero - People Always Criticise Us

Alec Empire - Many Bars And No Money

Franck Dadure - The Road to Almeria

Q-Burns Abstract Message - Dreamland (Sleepwalker Mix By Thunderball)

Tackhead - What’s My Mission Now

Bandulu - Running Time

Essen - God & The Devil (Dub Instrumental Mix)

Boozoo Bajou - Yoruba Road

Mental Generation - Cafe Del Mar (Underworld Remix)

Dead Can Dance - Spider’s Stratagem

Wild Shores - Explorer 1

Colder - One Night in Tokyo

Tsé - Number Station

Brain Damage & Black Sifichi - The Balance Of The Cube

Spectre - Evil Dub

Massive Attack & Mad Professor - Bumper Ball Dub (Karmacoma)

Shaggy - Keep’n It Real

The Powersteppers - Active Speaker (disto end)

The Educational Research Bureau - Africa Culture Shop [feat Adiri]