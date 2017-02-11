Audiometric, samedi 11 février à 20h

Aligre Fm / Jet Fm / Eko des Garrigues / Radio Active / Radio Grenouille Paris : Nantes : Montpellier : Toulon : Marseille

Olivia Louvel - Oki Yo (sifichi radio remix)

Laika - Girls Without Hands

Alex Smoke - Dust

Plastikman- Cirkus

Letherette - Rich & Dan

Be4tSlicer - 5th Element

The Pop Group - Sense Of Purpose

The Fall - Auto Chip 14-15

The Kills - Cheap And Cheerful (SebastiAn Remix)

2kilos &More - January Ride (Featuring Black Sifichi)

Servovalve - Superproie

Mandrillus Sphynx - Pigeon’s G-Spot

Union Analogtronics x Blu - City Dreams featuring Olivier DaySoul

Waxidermist aka Seb Lawkyz - Parasites

Nightmares On Wax - Luna 2 (Featuring Wolfgang Haffner)

George Carlin - White Harlem

Panda Bear - The Preakness

Fela Kuti - No Buredi "No Bread"

Los Piranas - 2. Del sol, a 18 minutos

The Fleshtones - High On Drugs

Lou Reed - Street Hassle : a) Waltzing Matilda

fin’