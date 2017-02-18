Audiometric, samedi 18 février à 20h

Olivia Louvel - Elizabeth Song

Actress - Jardin

Patti Smith - Pissing In A River

Beth Gibbons & Rustin Man - Romance

Sade - In Another Time

Télépopmusik - Don’t Look Back Featuring Angela McCluskey

Major Lazer - Keep Cool (So Shifty Dub)

Stereotyp - Skyway

Heez Bus - Tell Me More About You

Al Green - Tell Me More About You

Thievery Corporation - The Heart’s A Lonely Hunter (Louie Vega Remix) feat David Byrne

Maars - Pump Up The Volume

Missy Elliott - Get Ur Freak On

M.I.A. Feat. The Weeknd - Sexodus

Tricky - Necessary (feat. Milo)

Aswefall - A Game We Play

Dubphonic feat Daniella D’Ambrosio & Black Sifichi - Down On Us (unrealeased exlusive))

Dajla - Remember Me

Shirley Bassey - The Look Of Love

Derrick & Patsy - Housewife’s Choice

Black Uhuru - Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner

Papa Michigan & General Smiley - One Love Jamdown

Goat - Solid Eye

DJ Vadim - Black Is The Night

Bost & Bim Feat. Brisa Roché & Lone Ranger - Jamaican Boy

fin’