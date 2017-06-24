Audiometric, samedi 24 à 20h

Aligre Fm / Jet Fm / Eko des Garrigues / Radio Active / Radio Grenouille

Paris : Nantes : Montpellier : Toulon : Marseille

Near Dub Experience - Politricks

DJ Tricky Cris Featuring Mikey Romeo - Rollin’ In Dub

Kraafs - Beat, Slide & Horns

Blackwing - Resistance (Soul Explorer Treatment)

Tricky - Black Steel

Fila Brazila - The Chase

Tribal Drift - What Are We Doing Here ?

Transglobal Underground - Jatayu

Jack Dangers - Magic Dub

The Sabres Of Paradise - Chapel Street Market 9am

The Hazardous Dub Company - Feisty Dub !

Augustus Pablo - Pablo In Moonlight City (Please Officer)

TackHead - Positive Suggestion

Suggs - I’m Only Sleeping

The Specials - Nite Klub

Graduate - Elvis Should Play Ska

Tommy McCook & The Skatalites - Silver Dollar

Toots & The Maytals - Monkey Man

Tena Stelin - Be Joyful

Massive Attack & Mad Professor - Eternal Feedback (Sly)

Molecule in DUB - In My City

The Upsetter - African Style Version

Lee ’Scratch’ Perry & The Dub Syndicate - Kiss The Champion

Yosh - Jumping_the_Bass

fin -