Near Dub Experience - Politricks
DJ Tricky Cris Featuring Mikey Romeo - Rollin’ In Dub
Kraafs - Beat, Slide & Horns
Blackwing - Resistance (Soul Explorer Treatment)
Tricky - Black Steel
Fila Brazila - The Chase
Tribal Drift - What Are We Doing Here ?
Transglobal Underground - Jatayu
Jack Dangers - Magic Dub
The Sabres Of Paradise - Chapel Street Market 9am
The Hazardous Dub Company - Feisty Dub !
Augustus Pablo - Pablo In Moonlight City (Please Officer)
TackHead - Positive Suggestion
Suggs - I’m Only Sleeping
The Specials - Nite Klub
Graduate - Elvis Should Play Ska
Tommy McCook & The Skatalites - Silver Dollar
Toots & The Maytals - Monkey Man
Tena Stelin - Be Joyful
Massive Attack & Mad Professor - Eternal Feedback (Sly)
Molecule in DUB - In My City
The Upsetter - African Style Version
Lee ’Scratch’ Perry & The Dub Syndicate - Kiss The Champion
Yosh - Jumping_the_Bass
