Audiometric, samedi 24 décembre à 20h

Air Liquide - The Increased Difficulty Of Concentration

Taylor Deupree - Negative Snow

Charlie O. - Regis Filia Orbi Consecratio

Eno, Moebius & Roedelius - The Belldog

Jean-Michel Jarre - Equinoxe, Pt. 4

Simon Fisher Turner - selection of bells From Guerrilla #33

Disney A Family Christmas - The Twelve Days Of Christmas

Marvin Gaye - Christmas In The City

Bing Crosby - White Christmas

Hugo Winterhalter - 6 Beaut - 16 - 2001 A Space Odyssey Suite

Paul Eynard - Aimer, boire et chanter

Deodato - Also Sprach Zarathustra

Humpback Whale - Also Sprach Zarathustra [kazoo]

Sol Gabetta, Sonatori De La Gioiosa Marca - Concerto F Major, RV 410 2. Largo

John & Yoko & The Plastic Ono Band With The Harlem Community Choir - Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

David Bowie - Across the Universe (2016 Remaster)

Sex Pistols - My Way

Captain Beefheart & The Magic Band - There Ain’t No Santa Claus On The Evenin’ Stage

Miles Davis - Blue Xmas [To Whom It May Concern]

The Platters - Blue Christmas

The Miracles - The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)

David Bowie - Girl Loves Me

Prince - The Cross

The Black Art Circus - Extraterrestrial

George Carlin - I used to be an Irish Catholic

Michel Onfray - Une religion immanente

fin’