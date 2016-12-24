Aligre Fm / Jet Fm / Eko des Garrigues / Radio Active / Radio Grenouille
Paris : Nantes : Montpellier : Toulon : Marseille
Air Liquide - The Increased Difficulty Of Concentration
Taylor Deupree - Negative Snow
Charlie O. - Regis Filia Orbi Consecratio
Eno, Moebius & Roedelius - The Belldog
Jean-Michel Jarre - Equinoxe, Pt. 4
Simon Fisher Turner - selection of bells From Guerrilla #33
Disney A Family Christmas - The Twelve Days Of Christmas
Marvin Gaye - Christmas In The City
Bing Crosby - White Christmas
Hugo Winterhalter - 6 Beaut - 16 - 2001 A Space Odyssey Suite
Paul Eynard - Aimer, boire et chanter
Deodato - Also Sprach Zarathustra
Humpback Whale - Also Sprach Zarathustra [kazoo]
Sol Gabetta, Sonatori De La Gioiosa Marca - Concerto F Major, RV 410 2. Largo
John & Yoko & The Plastic Ono Band With The Harlem Community Choir - Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
David Bowie - Across the Universe (2016 Remaster)
Sex Pistols - My Way
Captain Beefheart & The Magic Band - There Ain’t No Santa Claus On The Evenin’ Stage
Miles Davis - Blue Xmas [To Whom It May Concern]
The Platters - Blue Christmas
The Miracles - The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)
David Bowie - Girl Loves Me
Prince - The Cross
The Black Art Circus - Extraterrestrial
George Carlin - I used to be an Irish Catholic
Michel Onfray - Une religion immanente
fin’