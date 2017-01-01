‘Happy New Year Everybody ! Time & Years #V.1
Audiometric December 31 2016 HNY Mixed by Black Sifichi
Aligre Fm / Jet Fm / Eko des Garrigues / Radio Active / Radio Grenouille Paris : Nantes : Montpellier : Toulon : Marseille
Tom Waits - Closing Time
Brian Wilson And Van Dyke Parks - Hold Back Time
Krikor & The Dead Hillbillies - The Times
Q-Tip - A Million Times
Raoul Sinier - A Million Years
Portishead - Sour Times
Tuxedomoon - 7 Years
Chicks On Speed - Time (Strobe Light)
Mlada Fronta - Year 6
Jac Berrocal - Time
Gong - The Year 2032
Cocoon - Time One Two
The Rolling Stones - Time Is On My Side
Le Carousel - Lost Years
The Beatles - Sea of Time
Nancy Sinatra - Time
David Bowie - Five Years
Massive Attack - Small Time Short Away
Tom Waits - Frank’s Wild Years
Zeitkratzer & Terre Thaemlitz - 500 Year Orbit
Abacus - A Place In Time
The Residents - Their Early Years
T.Rex - There Was A Time ( Raw Ramp )
François K - Time & Space
Greater Than One - Now Is The Time
US Air Force - New Year’s Wishes
Revolutionary - IT IS TIME !
fin’