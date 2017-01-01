Audiometric, samedi 31 décembre à 20h

Aligre Fm / Jet Fm / Eko des Garrigues / Radio Active / Radio Grenouille Paris : Nantes : Montpellier : Toulon : Marseille

Tom Waits - Closing Time

Brian Wilson And Van Dyke Parks - Hold Back Time

Krikor & The Dead Hillbillies - The Times

Q-Tip - A Million Times

Raoul Sinier - A Million Years

Portishead - Sour Times

Tuxedomoon - 7 Years

Chicks On Speed - Time (Strobe Light)

Mlada Fronta - Year 6

Jac Berrocal - Time

Gong - The Year 2032

Cocoon - Time One Two

The Rolling Stones - Time Is On My Side

Le Carousel - Lost Years

The Beatles - Sea of Time

Nancy Sinatra - Time

David Bowie - Five Years

Massive Attack - Small Time Short Away

Tom Waits - Frank’s Wild Years

Zeitkratzer & Terre Thaemlitz - 500 Year Orbit

Abacus - A Place In Time

The Residents - Their Early Years

T.Rex - There Was A Time ( Raw Ramp )

François K - Time & Space

Greater Than One - Now Is The Time

US Air Force - New Year’s Wishes

Revolutionary - IT IS TIME !

fin’