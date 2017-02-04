Audiometric, samedi 4 février à 20h

Aligre Fm / Jet Fm / Eko des Garrigues / Radio Active / Radio Grenouille Paris : Nantes : Montpellier : Toulon : Marseille

Peter Bjorn & John - Young Folks

Beastie Boys - Bringing It Back

Busdriver - Less Yes’s, More No’s

Pete Rock - Step Up

Culture - This Train

Japan - Taking Islands In Africa

David Bowie - African Night Flight

Aufgang - African Geisha

Troublemakers - Too Old To Die (Remix By Geisha)

Philip Glass Ensemble - Changing Opinion

Max Neuhaus - track 4. Karlheinz Stockhausen

Martin Del Carpio - Baton Rouge

Phil Von - Taire

Servovalve - Tridim

John Adams - Tundra (Hoodoo Zephyr)

Leonard Cohen - Famous Blue Raincoat

Bruce Springsteen - Across The Border

Beth Gibbons & Rustin Man - Funny Time Of Year

Morcheeba - Fragments Of Freedom

Alan Vega - Freedom’s Smashed

fini’