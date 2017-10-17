mardi 17 octobre 2017
Cosmogol999*150 - mardi 17 octobre 20h00
spéciale SOY ! (24 au 29 octobre 2017) + The Stranglers (Stéréolux, 29 novembre 2017)
par Cosmogol 999
playlist et podcast http://cosmogol999.blogspot.fr/
Devenons amis sur facebook ! Cosmogol999-Radioshow
Ecoutez les vieilles émissions sur mixcloud : https://www.mixcloud.com/cosmogol999/ • samedi Minuit-9h • diamnche 23h-07h30 • savecueandlog • • Hote : 88.190.19.156 Identifiant : jetfmassofr Password : fht114dv*
SALON D'ECOUTE
- Aucun audio !
DERNIERS ARTICLES
- 17.10 Cosmogol999*150 - mardi 17 octobre 20h00
- 10.10 Cosmogol999*149 - mardi 10 octobre 20h00
- 3.10 Cosmogol999*148 STILL NOT DEAD mardi 3 octobre 20h00
- 27.06 C999 vs. #t^tdebois n°6 - mardi 28 Juin
- 14.06 Cosmogol999*147 Printemps mardi 13 juin 19h30