JETFM 91.2FM

Le direct
  1. Accueil du site
  2. Émissions
  3. Cosmogol 999
  4. Cosmogol999*150 - mardi (...)
saison 2011-2012
mardi 17 octobre 2017

Cosmogol999*150 - mardi 17 octobre 20h00

spéciale SOY ! (24 au 29 octobre 2017) + The Stranglers (Stéréolux, 29 novembre 2017)

par Cosmogol 999

playlist et podcast http://cosmogol999.blogspot.fr/

Devenons amis sur facebook ! Cosmogol999-Radioshow

Ecoutez les vieilles émissions sur mixcloud : https://www.mixcloud.com/cosmogol999/ • samedi Minuit-9h • diamnche 23h-07h30 • savecueandlog • • Hote : 88.190.19.156 Identifiant : jetfmassofr Password : fht114dv*