L’association JET connaît une situation budgétaire difficile menaçant sérieusement la poursuite des activités de l’association et la pérennité des emplois.

Si petite soit votre contribution*, plus que jamais, la 100aine de bénévoles et les 8 salariés de JET ont besoin de votre soutien pour continuer l’aventure.

1 mois pour soutien financier JETFM

1 mois pour soutenir JET, du 1er au 31 décembre 2017

Soutenir JET, c'est agir pour :

Pour vos messages de soutien : sur la boîte mail auditeur@jet-asso.fr
et/ou via le répondeur auditeur au 02 28 25 23 90, nous les relayerons à l’antenne !

MERCI pour l’aide que vous pourrez nous apporter.

 * Dons défiscalisables, paiement sécurisé avec émission automatique d’un justificatif de paiement.

JETFM 91.2FM

Le direct
Votre don de soutien à JET
mercredi 6 décembre 2017

Cosmogol999*153 mardi 5 et 12 décembre 20h - 21h30

trois concerts enregistrés chez Miss Rouillon, Nantes, Malakoff (David Vélez, URGE, Thomas Tilly)

par Cosmogol 999

playlist et podcast http://cosmogol999.blogspot.fr/

