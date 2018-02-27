Cosmogol999*157 mardi 27 février 20H

playlist et podcast http://cosmogol999.blogspot.fr/

Devenons amis sur facebook ! Cosmogol999-Radioshow

Ecoutez les archives sur mixcloud : https://www.mixcloud.com/cosmogol999/

01- Svarte Greiner (Erik Skodvin) - The Dining Table - Knive (Type, 2006 / Miasmah, 2017) 02- COH (Ivan Pavlov) - Hunger (feat. John Balance) - CoH Plays Everall (Hallow Ground, 2017) 03- COH (feat. John Balance & Louise Weasel) - Love’s Septic Domain 2000) - CoHgs (Editions Mego, 2017) 04- Felix Kubin - Geburt eines Schiffes - Takt Der Arbeit (Editions Mego, 2017) 05- David Lee Myers - World Tube - Superpositions (Crónica, 2017)

00:30

06- Matthias Delplanque & Philippe Foch - Ewo - Secret (Parenthèses Records, 2017) 07- Horacio Vaggione - Consort for Convolved Violins (2011) - Fluides (empreintes DIGITALes, 2017) 08- Benjamin Thigpen - Still i (2007-09) - Flux (empreintes DIGITALes, 2017) 09- Elizabeth Anderson - Chat noir - Trilogie Janus (empreintes DIGITALes, 2017)

01:00 10- Manuella Blackburn - New Shruti (2013) - Petites étincelles (empreintes DIGITALes, 2017) 11- PARA (Elena Kakaliagou, Ingrid Schmoliner, Thomas Stempkowski) - Karpaten - Para Phon (Freifeld Tonträger, 2017) 12- Sugai Ken - Doujiri - UkabazUmorezU (Rvng Intl., 2017) 13- Koichi Shimizu - Jenjira’s River - Metaphors : Selected Soundworks From The Cinema Of Apichatpong Weerasethakul (Sub Rosa, 2017) 14- Apinya Unphanlam - Destiny - Metaphors : Selected Soundworks From The Cinema Of Apichatpong Weerasethakul (Sub Rosa, 2017)