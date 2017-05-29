saison 2011-2012
lundi 29 mai 2017

Echo (2) de la Fabrique de musique #49 - Tristan Ikor

ÉMISSION DU DIMANCHE 28 MAI 2017 > 19:00

par Soizic

Ce deuxième écho est consacré au travail sonore de Tristan Ikor.

- 1 - Antigrok

Improvisation à partir d’une composition de Tristan Ikor

Interprété par Chronics : Guillaume Lavergne, claviers/Samuel Rays, guitare/Guillaume Antonicelli, basse/Attilio Terlizzi, batterie/Tristan Ikor, saxs et effets

Enregistré live au Périscope (Lyon), en 2013

- 2 - Grenier

Composé et interprété par Tristan Ikor, pour le spectacle "Agatha" de Marianne Téton, 2016

- 3 - Des billes sous la peau

Tiré de l’album "live in Dubai", du duo de musique improvisée Gristan Paradise (Tristan IKOR et Guillaume Lavergne), 2011

- 4 - Vols

Composé et interprété par Tristan Ikor, pour le spectacle "Agatha" de Marianne Téton, 2016

- 5 - Azil #3

Improvisation à partir d’une composition de Tristan Ikor

Avec : Claire Northey, violon/Armelle Rallon, violoncelle/Aurélia Ikor, voix/Fanny Rivollier, flûte/Emmanuelle Legros, trompette/Cédric Joder, Trombone/Tristan Ikor, saxo/Guillaume Lavergne, cor et claviers/Samuel Rays, guitare/Julien Bulteau, guitare/Ronan Abiven, contrebasse/Jonathan Volson, batterie

Paris, 2011.

- 6 - Minimal 1

Improvisation d’Emily Tissot, Jean-Benoît Nison, Fabrice L’houtellier, Vincent Paillard et Tristan Ikor

Nantes, 2016.

- 7 - Sabbat

Composé et interprété par Tristan Ikor

Enregistré pour le film "Furies" de Marianne Téton, 2010

- 8 - Azil #5

Composition de Tristan Ikor

Avec : Claire Northey, violon/Armelle Rallon, violoncelle/Aurélia Ikor, voix/Fanny Rivollier, flûte/Emmanuelle Legros, trompette/Cédric Joder, Trombone/Tristan Ikor, saxo/Guillaume Lavergne, cor et claviers/Samuel Rays, guitare/Julien Bulteau, guitare/Ronan Abiven, contrebasse/Jonathan Volson, batterie

Paris, 2011.