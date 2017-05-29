par Soizic
Ce deuxième écho est consacré au travail sonore de Tristan Ikor.
- 1 - Antigrok
Improvisation à partir d’une composition de Tristan Ikor
Interprété par Chronics : Guillaume Lavergne, claviers/Samuel Rays, guitare/Guillaume Antonicelli, basse/Attilio Terlizzi, batterie/Tristan Ikor, saxs et effets
Enregistré live au Périscope (Lyon), en 2013
- 2 - Grenier
Composé et interprété par Tristan Ikor, pour le spectacle "Agatha" de Marianne Téton, 2016
- 3 - Des billes sous la peau
Tiré de l’album "live in Dubai", du duo de musique improvisée Gristan Paradise (Tristan IKOR et Guillaume Lavergne), 2011
- 4 - Vols
Composé et interprété par Tristan Ikor, pour le spectacle "Agatha" de Marianne Téton, 2016
- 5 - Azil #3
Improvisation à partir d’une composition de Tristan Ikor
Avec : Claire Northey, violon/Armelle Rallon, violoncelle/Aurélia Ikor, voix/Fanny Rivollier, flûte/Emmanuelle Legros, trompette/Cédric Joder, Trombone/Tristan Ikor, saxo/Guillaume Lavergne, cor et claviers/Samuel Rays, guitare/Julien Bulteau, guitare/Ronan Abiven, contrebasse/Jonathan Volson, batterie
Paris, 2011.
- 6 - Minimal 1
Improvisation d’Emily Tissot, Jean-Benoît Nison, Fabrice L’houtellier, Vincent Paillard et Tristan Ikor
Nantes, 2016.
- 7 - Sabbat
Composé et interprété par Tristan Ikor
Enregistré pour le film "Furies" de Marianne Téton, 2010
- 8 - Azil #5
Composition de Tristan Ikor
Avec : Claire Northey, violon/Armelle Rallon, violoncelle/Aurélia Ikor, voix/Fanny Rivollier, flûte/Emmanuelle Legros, trompette/Cédric Joder, Trombone/Tristan Ikor, saxo/Guillaume Lavergne, cor et claviers/Samuel Rays, guitare/Julien Bulteau, guitare/Ronan Abiven, contrebasse/Jonathan Volson, batterie
Paris, 2011.