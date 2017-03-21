saison 2011-2012
mardi 21 mars 2017

Enlarge Your Music ! #136

22 Mars 2017 - 19h-20h The Peel Sessions

par Enlarge your music

Cette semaine, l’émission est dédié à John Peel et a sa mythique émission The Peels Sessions qu’il animera sur la la radio BBC Radio 1 durant 37 ans jusqu’à sa mort d’un crise cardiaque en 2004.

1

Killing Joke/Wardance (1979)

The Slits/Newtown (1977)

2

A Certain Ratio/All Night Party (1979)

Helmet/Rude (1991)

3

The Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy/Traffic Jam (1992)

The Cure/All Cats Are Grey (1981)

4

Pavement/Here (1994)

The God Machine/Commitment (1992)

5

Flipper/We’re Not Crazy (1993)

Electrelane/Oh Sombra ! (2004)

Niko & Steph





