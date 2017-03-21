Cette semaine, l’émission est dédié à John Peel et a sa mythique émission The Peels Sessions qu’il animera sur la la radio BBC Radio 1 durant 37 ans jusqu’à sa mort d’un crise cardiaque en 2004.
1
Killing Joke/Wardance (1979)
The Slits/Newtown (1977)
2
A Certain Ratio/All Night Party (1979)
Helmet/Rude (1991)
3
The Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy/Traffic Jam (1992)
The Cure/All Cats Are Grey (1981)
4
Pavement/Here (1994)
The God Machine/Commitment (1992)
5
Flipper/We’re Not Crazy (1993)
Electrelane/Oh Sombra ! (2004)
Niko & Steph