Enlarge Your Music ! #150

par Enlarge your music

Com Truise/Memory

Com Truise@Le Batofar, Paris

The Wedding Present/Everyone Thinks He Looks Daft

The Wedding Present@Le VIP, Saint-Nazaire

News

LCD Soundsystem/How Do You Sleep

Dalek/Echoes Of…

Coup de coeur

Oneohtrix Point Never/The Pure and the Damned (feat. Iggy Pop)

Girlpool/123

Oldies

The Gun Club/My Dreams

Crass/Punk Is Dead

Perdue de Vue

Orange 9mm/High Speed Changer

Adickdid/Hair

Niko & Steph