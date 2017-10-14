JETFM 91.2FM

saison 2011-2012
samedi 14 octobre 2017

Enlarge Your Music ! #150

15 Octobre 2017 - 19h-20h

par Enlarge your music

Live

Com Truise/Memory

Com Truise@Le Batofar, Paris

The Wedding Present/Everyone Thinks He Looks Daft

The Wedding Present@Le VIP, Saint-Nazaire

News

LCD Soundsystem/How Do You Sleep

Dalek/Echoes Of…

Coup de coeur

Oneohtrix Point Never/The Pure and the Damned (feat. Iggy Pop)

Girlpool/123

Oldies

The Gun Club/My Dreams

Crass/Punk Is Dead

Perdue de Vue

Orange 9mm/High Speed Changer

Adickdid/Hair

Niko & Steph





