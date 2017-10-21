samedi 21 octobre 2017
Enlarge Your Music ! #151
22 Octobre 2017 - 19h-20h - Soy Festival 2017
Emission spéciale sur Soy Festival 2018
Comme chaque année, nous vous avons concocté une émission consacrée au festival Soy 2018. La 15 ème édition du festival de rock indépendant et ses dérivés se déroulera du 25 Octobre au 30 octobre dans différents lieux nantais.L’édition 2018 est une nouvelle fois très riche. A notre sens l’affiche est supérieure à celle de 2017. Voici notre selection en dix morceaux.
Jessica93/R.I.P. In Peace
Cotillon/Secret
Big|Brave/On The By-And By And Thereon
Fennesz/Caecilia
Blanck Mass/The Rat
Trupa Trupa/Take My Hand
John Maus/Believer
Zombie Zombie/Escape From L.A.
Ride/Vapour Trail
Mary Ocher/To The Light (feat. Your Government)
Niko & Steph
