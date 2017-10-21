Enlarge Your Music ! #151

par Enlarge your music

Twitter

Facebook

Podcast

Emission spéciale sur Soy Festival 2018

Soy 2018

Comme chaque année, nous vous avons concocté une émission consacrée au festival Soy 2018. La 15 ème édition du festival de rock indépendant et ses dérivés se déroulera du 25 Octobre au 30 octobre dans différents lieux nantais.L’édition 2018 est une nouvelle fois très riche. A notre sens l’affiche est supérieure à celle de 2017. Voici notre selection en dix morceaux.

Jessica93/R.I.P. In Peace

Cotillon/Secret

Big|Brave/On The By-And By And Thereon

Fennesz/Caecilia

Blanck Mass/The Rat

Trupa Trupa/Take My Hand

John Maus/Believer

Zombie Zombie/Escape From L.A.

Ride/Vapour Trail

Mary Ocher/To The Light (feat. Your Government)

Niko & Steph