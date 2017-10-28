JETFM 91.2FM

saison 2011-2012
samedi 28 octobre 2017

Enlarge Your Music ! #152

29 Octobre 2017 - 19h-20h

par Enlarge your music

Podcast

MP3 - 135.9 Mo

Live

Zola Jesus/Veka

Zola Jesus@Point Ephémère, Paris

Shannon Wright/Iodine

Shannon Wright@Barakason, Rezé

News

Protomartyr/My Children

Chelsea Wolfe/Vex

Coup de coeur

Statiqbloom/Black Walks Eternal

Lina Tullgren/Asktell

Oldies

The U-Men/They

Glassjaw/Siberian Kiss

Perdue de Vue

Slumplordz/Area 33rd

The Rondelles/Don’t The Twist

Niko & Steph





