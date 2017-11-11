samedi 11 novembre 2017
Enlarge Your Music ! #154
12 Novembre 2017 - 19h-20h
Live
Myrkur/Funeral
Einstürzende Neubauten/Sabrina
Einstürzende Neubauten@Lieu Unique, Nantes
News
Get Your Gun/You’re Nothing
Unsane/Aberration
Coup de coeur
Amenra/Children Of The Eye
L7/Dispatch From Mar-a-Lago
Oldies
The Only Ones/Another Girl Another Planet
Six Finger Satellite/Rabies (Baby’s Got The)
Perdue de Vue
SX10/Heart Of A Rebel (Featuring DJ Muggs And Ray)
Hefner/Mary Lee
Niko & Steph
