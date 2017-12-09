Enlarge Your Music ! #158
10 Décembre 2017 - 19h-20h Bilan de l’année 2017 - Partie 1/2
En cette fin d’année, nous vous présentons nos 20 albums de l’année en un titre par album (10 pour Steph, 10 pour Niko)
Cette semaine, la 1ère partie nos albums de 10 à 6.
10
Jessica93/French Bashing
The Feelies/Been Replaced
9
The Dream Syndicate/Kendra’s Dream
Converge/Arkhipov Calm
8
Crystal Fairy/Chiseler
Protomartyr/My Children
7
Torres/Skim
Power Trip/Ruination
6
Statiqbloom/Despair Are Shadows
Fufanu/Sports
Niko & Steph
