L’association JET connaît une situation budgétaire difficile menaçant sérieusement la poursuite des activités de l’association et la pérennité des emplois.

Si petite soit votre contribution*, plus que jamais, la 100aine de bénévoles et les 8 salariés de JET ont besoin de votre soutien pour continuer l’aventure.

1 mois pour soutien financier JETFM

1 mois pour soutenir JET, du 1er au 31 décembre 2017

Soutenir JET, c’est agir pour : Je donne Plus tard

Pour vos messages de soutien : sur la boîte mail auditeur@jet-asso.fr
et/ou via le répondeur auditeur au 02 28 25 23 90, nous les relayerons à l’antenne !

MERCI pour l’aide que vous pourrez nous apporter.

 * Dons défiscalisables, paiement sécurisé avec émission automatique d’un justificatif de paiement.

JETFM 91.2FM

Le direct
  1. Accueil du site
  2. Émissions
  3. Enlarge your music !
  4. Enlarge Your Music ! #158
Votre don de soutien à JET
samedi 9 décembre 2017

Enlarge Your Music ! #158

10 Décembre 2017 - 19h-20h Bilan de l’année 2017 - Partie 1/2

par Enlarge your music

Twitter

Facebook

Podcast

MP3 - 134.4 Mo

En cette fin d’année, nous vous présentons nos 20 albums de l’année en un titre par album (10 pour Steph, 10 pour Niko)

Cette semaine, la 1ère partie nos albums de 10 à 6.

10

Jessica93/French Bashing

The Feelies/Been Replaced

9

The Dream Syndicate/Kendra’s Dream

Converge/Arkhipov Calm

8

Crystal Fairy/Chiseler

Protomartyr/My Children

7

Torres/Skim

Power Trip/Ruination

6

Statiqbloom/Despair Are Shadows

Fufanu/Sports

Niko & Steph





Documents joints