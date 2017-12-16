Enlarge Your Music ! #159
17 Décembre 2017 - 19h-20h Bilan de l’année 2016 - Partie 2/2
En cette fin d’année, nous vous présentons nos 20 albums de l’année en un titre par album (10 pour Steph, 10 pour Niko)
Cette semaine, la 2eme partie nos albums de 5 à 1.
5
Igorrr/ieuD
The Black Angels/Half Believing
4
Jane Weaver/Did You See Butterflies ?
Oxbow/A Gentleman’s Gentleman
3
Brutus/Justice De Julia II
LCD Soundsystem/I Used To
2
Slowdive/No Longer Making Time
Ho99o9/United States Of Horror
1
Gruntruck/Build a Hole
Shannon Wright/Iodine
Niko & Steph
