L’association JET connaît une situation budgétaire difficile menaçant sérieusement la poursuite des activités de l’association et la pérennité des emplois.

Si petite soit votre contribution*, plus que jamais, la 100aine de bénévoles et les 8 salariés de JET ont besoin de votre soutien pour continuer l’aventure.

1 mois pour soutien financier JETFM

1 mois pour soutenir JET, du 1er au 31 décembre 2017

Soutenir JET, c’est agir pour : Je donne Plus tard

Pour vos messages de soutien : sur la boîte mail auditeur@jet-asso.fr
et/ou via le répondeur auditeur au 02 28 25 23 90, nous les relayerons à l’antenne !

MERCI pour l’aide que vous pourrez nous apporter.

 * Dons défiscalisables, paiement sécurisé avec émission automatique d’un justificatif de paiement.

samedi 16 décembre 2017

Enlarge Your Music ! #159

17 Décembre 2017 - 19h-20h Bilan de l’année 2016 - Partie 2/2

par Enlarge your music

En cette fin d’année, nous vous présentons nos 20 albums de l’année en un titre par album (10 pour Steph, 10 pour Niko)

Cette semaine, la 2eme partie nos albums de 5 à 1.

5

Igorrr/ieuD

The Black Angels/Half Believing

4

Jane Weaver/Did You See Butterflies ?

Oxbow/A Gentleman’s Gentleman

3

Brutus/Justice De Julia II

LCD Soundsystem/I Used To

2

Slowdive/No Longer Making Time

Ho99o9/United States Of Horror

1

Gruntruck/Build a Hole

Shannon Wright/Iodine

Niko & Steph





