samedi 12 mai 2018
Enlarge Your Music ! #175
13 Mai 2018 - 19h-20h - TINALS 2018
Emission consacrée au festival This Is Not a Love Song 2018
Depuis 2013, « This Is Not a Love Song » a su imposer son nom. Si on avait parfois du mal à la prononcer, à le comprendre, lui préférant l’acronyme des connectés « tinals », « This Is Not a Love » devient désormais comme une évidence : une ligne artistique rugueuse associée à un cadre idyllique, à la fois chaleureux et bienveillant, un événement lancé sur un coup de tête et surtout sur un coup de cœur.
Moaning/Tired
Peter Perrett/Hard To Say No
John Maus/Quantum Leap
Sparks/This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both Of Us
The Jesus And Mary Chain/Darklands
Ecca Vandal/Out On the Inside
Viagra Boys/Research Chemicals
The Breeders/Safari
Dead Cross/Church of the Motherfuckers
Cigarettes After Sex/Apocalypse
Niko & Steph
Documents joints
-
Document (MP3 - 138.2 Mo)
