Enlarge Your Music ! #175

Twitter

Facebook

Podcast

Emission consacrée au festival This Is Not a Love Song 2018

TINALS

Depuis 2013, « This Is Not a Love Song » a su imposer son nom. Si on avait parfois du mal à la prononcer, à le comprendre, lui préférant l’acronyme des connectés « tinals », « This Is Not a Love » devient désormais comme une évidence : une ligne artistique rugueuse associée à un cadre idyllique, à la fois chaleureux et bienveillant, un événement lancé sur un coup de tête et surtout sur un coup de cœur.

Présentation du festival

Moaning/Tired

Peter Perrett/Hard To Say No

John Maus/Quantum Leap

Sparks/This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both Of Us

The Jesus And Mary Chain/Darklands

Ecca Vandal/Out On the Inside

Viagra Boys/Research Chemicals

The Breeders/Safari

Dead Cross/Church of the Motherfuckers

Cigarettes After Sex/Apocalypse

Niko & Steph