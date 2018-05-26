JETFM 91.2FM

samedi 26 mai 2018

Enlarge Your Music ! #177

27 Mai 2018 - 19h-20h

par Enlarge your music

Podcast

MP3 - 138 Mo

Live

Cunninlynguits/Move

Cunninlynguits @Le ferrailleur, Nantes

Deerhunter/Lake Somerse

Deerhunter@Stereolux, Nantes

News

Laish/Time Elastic

Sleep/Marijuanaut’s Theme

Coup de coeur

Ancient Mith/Melungeon

Aldous Harding/Blend

Oldies

Liz Phair/Fuck and Run

Captain Beefheart/Her Eyes Are a Blue Million Miles

Perdue de Vue

Cream Abdul Babar/E Is For Intelligent

Ludus/I Can’t Swim I Have Nightmares

Niko & Steph





