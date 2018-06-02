samedi 2 juin 2018
Enlarge Your Music ! #178
03 Juin 2018 - 19h-20h
Live
Mary Bell/Please, No
Mary Bell@Le Dynamo café, Nantes
Emma Ruth Rundle/Real Big Sky
Emma Ruth Rundle@Le Ferrailleur, Nantes
News
John Parish/Sorry For Your Loss
Oneohtrix Point Never/Black Snow
Coup de coeur
Moodie Black/Freedom
Snail Mail/Pristine
Oldies
Frightwig/I Got Lost
Shelter/Here We Go
Perdue de Vue
Laundry/Ten Gates
The Sugargliders/Beloved
Niko & Steph
