samedi 22 septembre 2018
Enlarge Your Music ! #180
23 Septembre 2018 - 19h-20h
Enlarge Your Music ! est de retour pour une 6ème saison !
Live
King Dude & Chelsea Wolfe/Be Free
King Dude@La Scène Michelet, Nantes
The Goon Sax/Sweaty Hands
The Goon Sax@Le Ferrailleur, Nantes
News
Beak〉/Brean Down
Nothing/Zero Day
Coup de coeur
Alice In Chains/Red Giant
Carla dal Forno/We Shouldn’t Have To Wait
Oldies
The Gun Club/Yellow Eyes
Youth of Today/Honesty
Perdue de Vue
The Zeros/Don’t Push Me Around
Clor/Good Stuff
Niko & Steph
