samedi 6 octobre 2018

Enlarge Your Music ! #182

07 Octobre 2018 - 19h-20h

par Enlarge your music

Podcast

MP3 - 138.7 Mo

Live

John Carpenter/The Shape Returns

John Carpenter@La Sirène, La Rochelle

Mourn/Fun At The Geysers

Mourn@Le Lieu Unique, Nantes

News

Exploded View/Sleepers

Cypress Hill/Band of Gypsies

Coup de coeur

Deafheaven/Night People

Gabriella Cohen/Music Machine

Oldies

Jeff Mills/The Bells

Treponem Pal/Radioactivity

Perdue de Vue

Synaesthesia/Andromedia

Dickless/Sweet Teeth

Niko & Steph





