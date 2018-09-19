Galette complète #1, mardi 19 septembre 19h



Absolute Elsewhere / Earthbound (In Search of Ancient Gods, Warner Bros Records 1976)

Mildlife / The Gloves Don’t Bite (Phase, Research Records 2018)

The Babe Rainbow / Fall In Love (The Babe Rainbow, 30th Century Records 2017)

Earthling / I Could Just Die (Radar, Cooltempo 1995)

Dorothy Ashby / The Moving Finger (The Rubaiyat Of Dorothy Ashby, Cadet 1970)

Laura Nyro / Smile (Smile, CBS 1976)

Nat Birchall / Man From Varanasi (Cosmic Language, Jazzman Records 2017)

Nils Frahm / Harmonium In The Well (Encores 1, Erased Tapes 2018)

Amelia Galli-Curci / Crepuscule (compilation String Of Pearls International 78s, Mississippi Records 2009)

et puisqu’il restait un peu de temps, nous avons conclu avec Jelly Roll Morton / The Crave (compilation Brass Pins And Match Heads International 78s, Mississippi Records 2011)