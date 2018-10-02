Galette complète #3

André Popp / Picasso Blue (My Movie Dreams, Polypro 1974)

Clara Rockmore / Valse Sentimentale (The Art Of The Theremin, Delos International 1987)

Erlend Apneseth Trio / Saga (Ara, Hubro 2017)

The Recyclers / Caboose (Davout, Dstream 2018)

Abdou El Omari / Layali Saif (Nuits d’Été, Radio Martiko 2017)

Le Ry-Co Jazz / Si I Bon Di I Bon (compilation Disques Debs International Volume 1, Strut 2018)

Harry Breuer / Minute Merengue (compilation Re/Search : Incredibly Strange Music Volume 1, Caroline Records 1993)

Joe Tossini and Friends / Wild Dream (compilation Sky Girl, Efficient Space 2016)

The Moog Cookbook / 25 or 6 to 4 (Plays The Classic Rock Hits, Restless Records 1997)

Vortex OST / Black Box Disco (compilation New York Noise Volume 2, Soul Jazz Records 2005)

The Green Door Kids / Dance (Muzikal Youth, Optimo Music 2010)

Yaron Gershovsky / Disco Baby (45 tours, Melodies International 2017)

Ottawan / T’es OK (45 tours, Carrere 1980)

Karriem / I Love You (Maxi, 1979 réédition Favorite Recordings 2016)