Generation Bip Hop, vendredi 28 avril à 18h

65 Days Of Static : The Fall Of Math "The Fall Of Math" (Monotreme)

65 Days Of Static : This Cat Is A Landmine "The Fall Of Math" (Monotreme)

Klangwart : Transit "Transit" (Staubgold)

Klangwart : Plateau "Transit" (Staubgold)

Klangwart : Passage II "Transit" (Staubgold)

Sonae : Cio d’Or "Far Away Is Right Around The Corner" (Monika Enterprise)

Sonae : Überwindung "Far Away Is Right Around The Corner" (Monika Enterprise)

Ahkok Wong : #2 "The Absolute State Of Things" (Self Issued)

Ahkok Wong : #4 "The Absolute State Of Things" (Self Issued)

Jaki Liebezeit/Holger Mertin : Overtone "Aksak" (Staubgold)

Jaki Liebezeit/Holger Mertin : Live Like A Bitch "Aksak" (Staubgold)

Johan Agebjorn : Aplha Beta Gamma "Notes" (Paper Bag)

Sixth Minor : Frozen "Wireframe" (Megaphone)

Fondateurs des labels BIP-HOP et Pandemonium. Philippe Petit est une personnalité majeure de la scène musicale française qui signe ses disques sur de multiples labels internationaux et à joué sur plusieurs continents. Il a collaboré avec des personalités aussi diverses que : Lydia Lunch, Faust, Cindy Talk, Eugene Robinson (Oxbow), Foetus, Edward Ka-spel, Cosey Fanni Tutti (Throbbing gristle), my Brightest Diamond, Graham Lewis (Wire), Barry Adamson, Scanner, Asva, Kammerflimmer kollektief, Guapo, Simon Fisher Turner, Jarboe, etc…

Depuis 1983 il anime des émissions radio à Marseille et nous offrira chaque Vendredi à 20:30 sa Generation BiP_HOp. Une émission autour des musiques indépendantes :

les musiques "douces" l’ambiant, le folk, électronica, post-rock, dubby, glitchy, les comptines, le minimalisme

les musiques "dynamiques" l’electro, le rock, avant-hip-hop, la techno, les attentats sonores ou autres bruiteries inhabituelles...

http://www.philippepetit.info/

http://www.bip-hop.com

http://www.pandemoniumrecords.com