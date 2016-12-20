saison 2011-2012
mardi 20 décembre 2016

Jet Lag #73 mercredi 21 & 28 décembre 2016

JET LAG, tour du monde éclectique des nouveautés musicales indés en 60’ chrono !!! Playlist + Podcast de Jet Lag #73 des 21 & 28 décembre 2016 @ 18 h !

par Jet Lag

Destination GROUPE Titre Album Label

  1. London > THE XX On Hold I See You Young Turks
  2. Meaux > DJ PONE Heart Swing (feat. Jaw) Radiant Ponar
  3. Los Angeles > CHILDISH GAMBINO Redbone Awaken My Love ! Glassnote
  4. Oxnard, CA > ANDERSON PAAK Come Down Malibu Steel Wool
  5. Long Island > DE LA SOUL Lord Intended And The Anonymous Nobody... AOI Records
  6. New York > A TRIBE CALLED QUEST Dis Generation We Got It from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service Epic Records
  7. Perth > GUM Deep Razz Flash In The Pan Modular Recordings
  8. Melbourne > NICK MURPHY Stop Me (edit) Stop Me Stop You (single) Future Classic
  9. Lyon > AGORIA Up All Night Up All Night EP Sapiens Music
  10. Brighton > BONOBO Break Apart (feat. Rhye) Migration Ninja Tune
  11. Long Island > THE LEMON TWIGS As Long as We’re Together Do Hollywood 4AD
  12. Leesburg, VI > CAR SEAT HEADREST Destroyed By Hippie Powers Teens Of Denial Matador
  13. Sheffield > THE LAST SHADOW PUPPETS Les Cactus (Jacques Dutronc cover) The Dream Synopsis EP Domino Records

