Destination GROUPE Titre Album Label
- London > THE XX On Hold I See You Young Turks
- Meaux > DJ PONE Heart Swing (feat. Jaw) Radiant Ponar
- Los Angeles > CHILDISH GAMBINO Redbone Awaken My Love ! Glassnote
- Oxnard, CA > ANDERSON PAAK Come Down Malibu Steel Wool
- Long Island > DE LA SOUL Lord Intended And The Anonymous Nobody... AOI Records
- New York > A TRIBE CALLED QUEST Dis Generation We Got It from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service Epic Records
- Perth > GUM Deep Razz Flash In The Pan Modular Recordings
- Melbourne > NICK MURPHY Stop Me (edit) Stop Me Stop You (single) Future Classic
- Lyon > AGORIA Up All Night Up All Night EP Sapiens Music
- Brighton > BONOBO Break Apart (feat. Rhye) Migration Ninja Tune
- Long Island > THE LEMON TWIGS As Long as We’re Together Do Hollywood 4AD
- Leesburg, VI > CAR SEAT HEADREST Destroyed By Hippie Powers Teens Of Denial Matador
- Sheffield > THE LAST SHADOW PUPPETS Les Cactus (Jacques Dutronc cover) The Dream Synopsis EP Domino Records
