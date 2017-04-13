jeudi 13 avril 2017
Jeudi 13 avril vers 13h
HL ET ALD DISENT AU REVOIR ADIEU ET TOUT CE QUI S’ENSUIT
par Anne-Line
Sol Hoopii / Farewell Blues
Au revoir, au revoir
Beethoven / Piano Sonata in E flat, opus 81 1A "Les Adieux" : Adagio Allegro / Andante Expressivo / Vivacissimamente
Alessandro Bosetti / Dead Man (silenceradio.org)
Les Fils de Joie / Adieu Paris
Archive Ina / Dali / "Jamais, jamais, jamais..."
Jean-François Mickael / Adieu Jolie Candy
The Golding Institute / Final Relaxation
Elvis Presley / The Last farewell
Laurence Vielle et Matthieu Ha / La croyable histoire de Théo, 5 (silenceradio.org)
Donovan / Season of farewell
Christophe Rault / Terre d’accueil (arte radio)
Michel Sardou / Afrique adieu
Archive Ina / Valéry Giscard d’Estaing / Au revoir
Nicolas Guadagno / Allons z’enfants : Valéry (arte radio)
Bruit Noir / Adieu
Daniel Martin-Borret / Border Line
Françoise Hardy / Comment te dire adieu
Jean-Pierre Léaud et Claude Jade / Domicile conjugal (extrait)
Jacques Brel / Orly
Kirk Douglas et Lana Turner / The Bad and the Beautiful (extrait)
Serge Gainsbourg / Adieu créature
Laure Bollinger / Grand ménage (arte radio)
Katerine / La lettre d’adieu
Félix Blume / Fuga (phaune radio)
Ennio Morricone / Farewell to Cheyenne
Richard Kalisz / Une Dernière mise en ondes : la mort, probablement, épisode 1
Baptise Brunello / le Sec
The Magnolia Electric Co / Farewell Transmission
ALD dit au revoir pendant une minute
La Mélodie du Bonheur / So Long, Farewell
