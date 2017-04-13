Jeudi 13 avril vers 13h

HL ET ALD DISENT AU REVOIR ADIEU ET TOUT CE QUI S’ENSUIT par Anne-Line



Sol Hoopii / Farewell Blues

Au revoir, au revoir

Beethoven / Piano Sonata in E flat, opus 81 1A "Les Adieux" : Adagio Allegro / Andante Expressivo / Vivacissimamente

Alessandro Bosetti / Dead Man (silenceradio.org)

Les Fils de Joie / Adieu Paris

Archive Ina / Dali / "Jamais, jamais, jamais..."

Jean-François Mickael / Adieu Jolie Candy

The Golding Institute / Final Relaxation

Elvis Presley / The Last farewell

Laurence Vielle et Matthieu Ha / La croyable histoire de Théo, 5 (silenceradio.org)

Donovan / Season of farewell

Christophe Rault / Terre d’accueil (arte radio)

Michel Sardou / Afrique adieu

Archive Ina / Valéry Giscard d’Estaing / Au revoir

Nicolas Guadagno / Allons z’enfants : Valéry (arte radio)

Bruit Noir / Adieu

Daniel Martin-Borret / Border Line

Françoise Hardy / Comment te dire adieu

Jean-Pierre Léaud et Claude Jade / Domicile conjugal (extrait)

Jacques Brel / Orly

Kirk Douglas et Lana Turner / The Bad and the Beautiful (extrait)

Serge Gainsbourg / Adieu créature

Laure Bollinger / Grand ménage (arte radio)

Katerine / La lettre d’adieu

Félix Blume / Fuga (phaune radio)

Ennio Morricone / Farewell to Cheyenne

Richard Kalisz / Une Dernière mise en ondes : la mort, probablement, épisode 1

Baptise Brunello / le Sec

The Magnolia Electric Co / Farewell Transmission

ALD dit au revoir pendant une minute

La Mélodie du Bonheur / So Long, Farewell