jeudi 27 septembre 2018
Jeudi 27 septembre à 14h30
par Henri
Arrington de Dionyso and Singo Budoyo / Singo Budoyo part three ( Minneapolis to Malang, Arrington de Dionyso 2018)
Chris Liebing / November Grey (Burn Slow, Mute 2018)
Agar Agar / Fangs Out (The Dog And The Future, Cracki Records 2018)
Projet Marina / Comme Si (Echos, Distag 2018)
Knife Knights / Light Up Ahead Time Mirage (1 Time Mirage, Sub Pop 2018)
Spiritualized / The Prize (And Nothing Hurt, Bella Union 2018)
Low / Always Trying To Work It Out (Double Negative, Sub Pop 2018)
Mermonte / Le Cri de l’Appelant (Mouvements, 2018)
Michael Nau & The Mighty Thread / What’s A Loon (Michael Nau & The Mighty Thread, Full Time Hobby 2018)
Walter Cornelius / Midnight Sun (Bulk, Cascade Records 2018)
Pale Grey / Les Mots Bleus (Waves, 2018)
Mokado / Sahar (The Lives Of Others, Le Hameau Records 2018)
Fred Nevché / Valdevaqueros (Valdevaqueros, Interne/Externe 2018)
Neil Hamburger / Backwards Traveller (Still Dwelling, Drag City 2018)
Whiskey Moon Face / Babsie, Rachel and the Storm (Panspermia, 2018)
Bruit Noir / Imposture (La Vraie Vie, une sélection de chansons par Ignatus, La Souterraine 2018)
Document sonore d’Aurore Laurent et Adrien Viel / Chant sacré Tamang, Népal (compilation Aristocrate, La Souterraine 2018)
