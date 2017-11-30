Jeudi 30 novembre vers 14h30

Mammal Hands / Being here (Shadow Work, 2017)

Björk / Saint (Utopia, 2017)

Rodolphe Burger / Poème en Or (Good, 2016)

Stearica / 20 Yrs (20 Yrs, 2017)

vers 15h :

Arrington de Dionyso and Theo Nugraha / Aroma Kahayan (Aroma Kahayan, 2017)

Agitation Free / In The Silence Of The Morning Sunrise (compilation Deutsche Elektronik Musik - 3 Experimental German Rock and Electronic Music 1971-81 , 2017)

0° / Au Dehors (Rituels, 2017)

Old Fire / A Stranger In The Family (Songs From The Haunted South, 2017)

Peter Kernel / There’s Nothing Like You (e.p. 2017)

The Cure / Close To Me (Acoustic version, Greatest Hits, Fiction)

Fafa Galoure / Tingle My Taste (As You Are, 2017)

vers 16h :

Утро / Что-то не то творится (Something is going wrong) (Третий альбом, 2017)

Gratuit / Feu (Délivrance, 2012)

Kid Francescoli / Les Vitrines (Play Me Again, 2017)

Kill Your Boyfriend / Werner (Ulrich e.p. 2017)

Tiny Feet / O Vale E Oa (As An End To Death, 2017)

Olivier Mellano & Brendan Perry / No Land (No Land, 2017)

