L’association JET connaît une situation budgétaire difficile menaçant sérieusement la poursuite des activités de l’association et la pérennité des emplois.

Si petite soit votre contribution*, plus que jamais, la 100aine de bénévoles et les 8 salariés de JET ont besoin de votre soutien pour continuer l’aventure.

1 mois pour soutien financier JETFM

1 mois pour soutenir JET, du 1er au 31 décembre 2017

Pour vos messages de soutien : sur la boîte mail auditeur@jet-asso.fr
et/ou via le répondeur auditeur au 02 28 25 23 90, nous les relayerons à l’antenne !

MERCI pour l’aide que vous pourrez nous apporter.

 * Dons défiscalisables, paiement sécurisé avec émission automatique d’un justificatif de paiement.

Votre don de soutien à JET
jeudi 30 novembre 2017

Jeudi 30 novembre vers 14h30

Avant de finir le mois, quelques nouveautés (et quelques entorses).

par Henri

Mammal Hands / Being here (Shadow Work, 2017)
Björk / Saint (Utopia, 2017)
Rodolphe Burger / Poème en Or (Good, 2016)
Stearica / 20 Yrs (20 Yrs, 2017)

vers 15h :
Arrington de Dionyso and Theo Nugraha / Aroma Kahayan (Aroma Kahayan, 2017)
Agitation Free / In The Silence Of The Morning Sunrise (compilation Deutsche Elektronik Musik - 3 Experimental German Rock and Electronic Music 1971-81 , 2017)
/ Au Dehors (Rituels, 2017)
Old Fire / A Stranger In The Family (Songs From The Haunted South, 2017)
Peter Kernel / There’s Nothing Like You (e.p. 2017)
The Cure / Close To Me (Acoustic version, Greatest Hits, Fiction)
Fafa Galoure / Tingle My Taste (As You Are, 2017)

vers 16h :
Утро / Что-то не то творится (Something is going wrong) (Третий альбом, 2017)
Gratuit / Feu (Délivrance, 2012)
Kid Francescoli / Les Vitrines (Play Me Again, 2017)
Kill Your Boyfriend / Werner (Ulrich e.p. 2017)
Tiny Feet / O Vale E Oa (As An End To Death, 2017)
Olivier Mellano & Brendan Perry / No Land (No Land, 2017)

Une : photo de Léa Giret