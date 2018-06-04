lundi 4 juin 2018
L’Heure Kolision 01/06/2018
Partie Punk avec la présentation des groupes : La Bouve, emile louis(e) attaque et HOOKS & BONES. Puis partie Métal avec interview du groupe TurnDown et présentation des groupes Burning flesh et shattered atlas !
par L’HEURE KOLISION
Documents joints
-
Document (MP3 - 217.7 Mo)
