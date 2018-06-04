JETFM 91.2FM

Le direct
  1. Accueil du site
  2. Émissions
  3. L’heure Kolision
  4. L’Heure Kolision 01/06/2018
Votre don de soutien à JET
lundi 4 juin 2018

L’Heure Kolision 01/06/2018

Partie Punk avec la présentation des groupes : La Bouve, emile louis(e) attaque et HOOKS & BONES. Puis partie Métal avec interview du groupe TurnDown et présentation des groupes Burning flesh et shattered atlas !

par L’HEURE KOLISION





Documents joints