  4. L’Heure Kolision 04/05/2018
lundi 14 mai 2018

L’Heure Kolision 04/05/2018

Partie metal avec présentation de Nebulous, de Scandal Crash, de Lessen puis de Wasteland. Puis partie punk avec interview du groupe Chacals et présentation de Total Dezordre et de Intox Leader.

