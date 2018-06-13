JETFM 91.2FM

Le direct
  1. Accueil du site
  2. Émissions
  3. L’heure Kolision
  4. L’Heure Kolision 08/06/2018
Votre don de soutien à JET
mercredi 13 juin 2018

L’Heure Kolision 08/06/2018

Partie punk avec présentation des groupes Les Moutons Rouges, PISS ME OFF et Time For Energy. Puis partie metal avec l’interview de Whimsical Mood notamment.

par L’HEURE KOLISION





Documents joints