mercredi 13 juin 2018
L’Heure Kolision 08/06/2018
Partie punk avec présentation des groupes Les Moutons Rouges, PISS ME OFF et Time For Energy. Puis partie metal avec l’interview de Whimsical Mood notamment.
par L’HEURE KOLISION
Documents joints
-
Document (MP3 - 209.9 Mo)
