jeudi 20 septembre 2018
L’Heure Kolision 14/09/2018
C’est le GRAND RETOUR !!!! FUYEZ PAUVRE FOU !!!! Partie punk avec présentation de Suit Side vs Veda Plight & Werly notamment. Puis partie metal avec présentation des groupes BORN TO BURN, DisHonor et Stillborn Slave.
par L’HEURE KOLISION
Documents joints
-
Document (MP3 - 247 Mo)
SALON D'ECOUTE
- Aucun audio !
DERNIERS ARTICLES
- 20.09 L’Heure Kolision 14/09/2018
- 9.07 L’Heure Kolision 06/07/2018
- 5.07 L’Heure Kolision 29/06/2018
- 5.07 L’Heure Kolision 22/06/2018
- 21.06 L’Heure Kolision 15/06/2018