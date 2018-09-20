JETFM 91.2FM

Le direct
  1. Accueil du site
  2. Émissions
  3. L’heure Kolision
  4. L’Heure Kolision 14/09/2018
Votre don de soutien à JET
jeudi 20 septembre 2018

L’Heure Kolision 14/09/2018

C’est le GRAND RETOUR !!!! FUYEZ PAUVRE FOU !!!! Partie punk avec présentation de Suit Side vs Veda Plight & Werly notamment. Puis partie metal avec présentation des groupes BORN TO BURN, DisHonor et Stillborn Slave.

par L’HEURE KOLISION





Documents joints