jeudi 21 juin 2018
L’Heure Kolision 15/06/2018
Partie punk avec présentation des groupes : The Mercenaries, MFCS et Dirty Rodeo. Puis partie metal avec l’interview de Pictured et présentation des groupes : grazed et Schoolyards
par L’HEURE KOLISION
