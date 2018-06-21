JETFM 91.2FM

jeudi 21 juin 2018

L’Heure Kolision 15/06/2018

Partie punk avec présentation des groupes : The Mercenaries, MFCS et Dirty Rodeo. Puis partie metal avec l’interview de Pictured et présentation des groupes : grazed et Schoolyards

