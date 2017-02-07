La Cuisine des Frères Amieux_fevrier 2017_in Downtown 81



Au menu :

00:00 Intro

00:48 Gray - So Far So Real

02 :00 Coati Mundi - Palabras Con Ritmo

06:45 The lounge lizards – Bob the Bob

09 :30 Pablo Calogero – Tangita

12 :24 Liquid Liquid – Cavern

14:57 Dj Sinbad & Kool Kyle freestyle on Blondie - Rapture

16:17 Gray - Drum Mode

18 :44 Tuxdomoon – Desire

24:53 James White& the blacks - Contort Yourself

29:46 Kid Creole & the coconuts - K Pasa-Pop I

36:39 Kid Creole & the coconuts - Mr. Softee

40:34 James White& the blacks - Sax Maniac

46 :52 D.N.A - Blonde Redhead

48 :54 The plastics – Copy

53:21 Marvin Pontiac - I’m A Doggy

58 :00 Suicide – Cheree

Retrouvez La Cuisine des frères Amieux un vendredi par mois (souvent le dernier) à 23h, sur jet Fm 91,2.

et plus sur mixcloud/lesfrèresAmieux