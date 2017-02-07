Au menu :
00:00 Intro
00:48 Gray - So Far So Real
02 :00 Coati Mundi - Palabras Con Ritmo
06:45 The lounge lizards – Bob the Bob
09 :30 Pablo Calogero – Tangita
12 :24 Liquid Liquid – Cavern
14:57 Dj Sinbad & Kool Kyle freestyle on Blondie - Rapture
16:17 Gray - Drum Mode
18 :44 Tuxdomoon – Desire
24:53 James White& the blacks - Contort Yourself
29:46 Kid Creole & the coconuts - K Pasa-Pop I
36:39 Kid Creole & the coconuts - Mr. Softee
40:34 James White& the blacks - Sax Maniac
46 :52 D.N.A - Blonde Redhead
48 :54 The plastics – Copy
53:21 Marvin Pontiac - I’m A Doggy
58 :00 Suicide – Cheree
Retrouvez La Cuisine des frères Amieux un vendredi par mois (souvent le dernier) à 23h, sur jet Fm 91,2.
et plus sur mixcloud/lesfrèresAmieux