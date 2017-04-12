La Cuisine des Frères Amieux_avril 2017_Médiéval mieux



au menu :

Intro

Attica Blues – Medieval 2:39

Tolebas Rudenko - Medieval Miami Robert Euvino cover (sauce Amieux) 9:20

Danger mouse & Gemini - Medieval (Featuring The Pharcyde) 13:20

Kid Koala – Medieval (scratchscratchscratch feat. Baloo)18:18

Kentarō Haneda - Shi no koshin (Cobra space adventure soundtrack)(sauce Amieux) 19:30

Black_Knights_-_Medieval_Times 23:00

PinkFloyd medieval cover by Stary Olsa - Another Brick in the Wall PartII 27:00

Dub Scout - Medieval_Dub (VIP) 31:18

Teebee - Warfear 36:50

Jack Trombey - Homeward Bound OST Monty Python and the Holy Grail 41:13

Donny - Medieval Beating 44:10

Damjan Mravunac - Medieval Hub 48:55

Rawbutt & TML - Medieval On Your Ass (sauce Amieux) 49:22

David Lang feat Trio Medieval - Just After Song of Songs

outro

Samples : Monty Python : Sacré Graal ! (Monty Python and the Holy Grail) 1975 film by Terry Gilliam et Terry Jones.

Retrouvez La Cuisine des frères Amieux un vendredi par mois (souvent le dernier) à 23h, sur jet Fm 91,2.

et plus sur mixcloud/lesfrèresAmieux