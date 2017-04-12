au menu :
Intro
Attica Blues – Medieval 2:39
Tolebas Rudenko - Medieval Miami Robert Euvino cover (sauce Amieux) 9:20
Danger mouse & Gemini - Medieval (Featuring The Pharcyde) 13:20
Kid Koala – Medieval (scratchscratchscratch feat. Baloo)18:18
Kentarō Haneda - Shi no koshin (Cobra space adventure soundtrack)(sauce Amieux) 19:30
Black_Knights_-_Medieval_Times 23:00
PinkFloyd medieval cover by Stary Olsa - Another Brick in the Wall PartII 27:00
Dub Scout - Medieval_Dub (VIP) 31:18
Teebee - Warfear 36:50
Jack Trombey - Homeward Bound OST Monty Python and the Holy Grail 41:13
Donny - Medieval Beating 44:10
Damjan Mravunac - Medieval Hub 48:55
Rawbutt & TML - Medieval On Your Ass (sauce Amieux) 49:22
David Lang feat Trio Medieval - Just After Song of Songs
outro
Samples : Monty Python : Sacré Graal ! (Monty Python and the Holy Grail) 1975 film by Terry Gilliam et Terry Jones.
Retrouvez La Cuisine des frères Amieux un vendredi par mois (souvent le dernier) à 23h, sur jet Fm 91,2.
et plus sur mixcloud/lesfrèresAmieux