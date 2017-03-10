La Cuisine des Frères Amieux_mars 2017_JŮКЄ4ĐЯĚΆМ

Au Menu :

Jigoku – Chase the devil 00:00

Sonido Berzerk – Rebelz 02:12

Sonido Berzerk – short night 05:50

Big Pun – Still not A Player (Fukdup remix)08:45

Sonido Berzerk - Tactic 11:25

Sonido Berzerk – cloud 14:20

Sonido Berzerk - plummel 16:50

Sonido Berzerk – Dub Hoe 19:45

Sonido Berzerk – Coconut 21:50

Sonido Berzerk – Reality 26:50

Frequency & bankster – Ghost 28:46

Dj C-Bit & Dj T-Rell – Showdown 30:00

Slick Shoota - Pussyclot Funk Dem 31:17

Nikitch - Red Keys 32:50

Machinedrum – Aeolia 36:50

von d ft. phephe - show me 40:50

Mia – yala (phazz rmx) 44:50

Big Dope P – southside anthem (kaytranada rmx) 48:10

Kraznov – Fizzler 51:60

LV & Joshua idehen – Imminent (paper tiger rmx) 53:25

Jet Airess – Wok Enow 58:00

Yumo – Middle east 59:45

Thark – deep steppin 01:02:45

Fatima – Riding Round ( sky high)01:03:33

Retrouvez La Cuisine des frères Amieux un vendredi par mois (souvent le dernier) à 23h, sur jet Fm 91,2.

et plus sur mixcloud/lesfrèresAmieux