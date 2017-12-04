lundi 4 décembre 2017
Lundi 04 décembre vers 14h30
Mathieu Pichon en live
par Henri
Dans le cadre de ce mois spécial Jetodon, Mathieu Pichon vient jouer quelques morceaux de ses différents projets.
John Matmeson : Transition For A New Era & For Memory
Mat Piche : Les Filles, JC, Depuis Le Temps & Cet Instant Là.
El : Le Serpent & Vague de Froid
session mise en son par Ely Rannou programmation musicale :
Paul McCartney / Jenny Wren (Chaos On Creation In The Backyard, 2005)
William Tyler / The Geography Of Nowhere (Impossible Truth, 2013)
King Gizzard & the Lizzard Wizzard / Robot Stop (Nonagon Infinity, 2014)
Holden / Ce Que Je Suis (Chevrotine, 2006)
Ennio Morricone / Amore Come Dolore (compilation Morricone High)
