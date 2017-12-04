L’association JET connaît une situation budgétaire difficile menaçant sérieusement la poursuite des activités de l’association et la pérennité des emplois.

Si petite soit votre contribution*, plus que jamais, la 100aine de bénévoles et les 8 salariés de JET ont besoin de votre soutien pour continuer l’aventure.

1 mois pour soutien financier JETFM

1 mois pour soutenir JET, du 1er au 31 décembre 2017

Soutenir JET, c'est agir pour :

Pour vos messages de soutien : sur la boîte mail auditeur@jet-asso.fr
et/ou via le répondeur auditeur au 02 28 25 23 90, nous les relayerons à l’antenne !

MERCI pour l’aide que vous pourrez nous apporter.

 * Dons défiscalisables, paiement sécurisé avec émission automatique d’un justificatif de paiement.

Votre don de soutien à JET
lundi 4 décembre 2017

Lundi 04 décembre vers 14h30

Mathieu Pichon en live

par Henri

Dans le cadre de ce mois spécial Jetodon, Mathieu Pichon vient jouer quelques morceaux de ses différents projets.
John Matmeson : Transition For A New Era & For Memory
Mat Piche : Les Filles, JC, Depuis Le Temps & Cet Instant Là.
El : Le Serpent & Vague de Froid
session mise en son par Ely Rannou programmation musicale :
Paul McCartney / Jenny Wren (Chaos On Creation In The Backyard, 2005)
William Tyler / The Geography Of Nowhere (Impossible Truth, 2013)
King Gizzard & the Lizzard Wizzard / Robot Stop (Nonagon Infinity, 2014)
Holden / Ce Que Je Suis (Chevrotine, 2006)
Ennio Morricone / Amore Come Dolore (compilation Morricone High)