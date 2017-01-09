Lundi 09 janvier vers 13h

Pascal Le Gall / Tribute To Bach - Interlude 1 - Landscapes (Landscapes, Warm 2017)

Nadine Khouri / The Salted Air (The Salted Air, One Flash Records 2017)

Maison Brume / Champs De Neige (Les Saisons D’Être, Partie 1 : Carnet D’Hiver, Another Record 2017)

Björn Magnusson / Lisa Plays The Drums (Sucking On A Lemon) (Almost Transparent Blue, Specter Fix Press 2017)

Be Wider / Woods (Dissolve, Be Wider 2017)

Bajram Bili / 40-30 (Remembered Waves, Another Record 2017)

Margaret Catcher / We Want More (Singularity, Atypeek Music 2016)

FLeUR / The Sly Is A Gradient (The Space Between, Bosco Rec 2017)

vers 14h :

Christine Ott / First Chapter : Paradise - Reri - Consolation (Tabu, Gizeh Records 2016)

Piers Faccini / Oiseau (I Dreamed An Island, Beating Drum 2016)

Ensemble 0 / Mai (0 = 12, Ensemble 0 2016)

Nguyen Lê & Ngo Hong Quang / Heaven’s Gourd (Ha Noi Duo, Act Music 2016)

Oh ! Gunquit / Walking The Streets (7", Trash Wax 2016)

Mohamed Lamouri / Q (Mohamed Lamouri, La Souterraine 2017)

Abdou El Omari / Alghoroub (Nuit De Printemps, Radio Martiko 2017)

The George Kaplan Conspiracy / Feel That Show (Feel That Show 7", Idol / Alter K 2016)

Yul / Torpedolly feat. Bakhaw (Torpedolly e.p. Résiste 2017)

Ricky Hollywood / Danse Dans Le Cosmos (Pointe Du Lac remix - Ricky & Les Dix-Iples, La Souterraine 2016)

Codlcut / Control Quality feat. Roots Manuva (Only Heaven e.p. Ninja Tune 2016)

Jaune / Calais (Jaune, La Souterraine 2017)

Harold Budd / Bismillahi ´Rrahmani ´Rrahim (The Pavillon Of Dreams, Obscure 1978)

Dakota Suite & Quentin Sirjacq / Last Flare From A Desperate Shipwreck (Wintersong, Schole 2016)