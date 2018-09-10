Lundi 10 septembre vers 13h45

Herr Seele est un peintre et dessinateur flamand, également joueur de mandoline et qui exerce le beau métier d’accordeur de piano. Cette sélection fait suite à l’émission Esperluette qui lui est consacrée.

Fats Domino / The Fat Man

Johnny Burnette Trio / The Train Kept-a-Rollin

X Ray Spex / I Am A Poseur

Crass / Shaved Women

Public Image Ltd / The Cowboy Song

The Prats / Nobody Noticed

The Slits / Ping Pong Affair

Béla Bartòk / String Quartet n°5

Ludwig Van Beethoven / Piano Sonata n°32 in c-moll, Opus 111

The Fall / Before The Moon Falls

Captain Beefheart / Electricity

Frank Zappa / Love Of My Life

The Ex / This Song Is In English

The Rondos / A Black White Statement

Melt Banana / It’s Untitled (The Peel Sessions)

The Stretchheads / I Should Be So Lucky

René Binamé / Juillet 1936

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart / Clarinet Quintet K. 581 in A major - Allegro

Johannes Sebastian Bach / Prelude from Partita n°3 BWV 1006

Robert Crumb & His Cheap Suite Serenaders / My Girl’s Pussy

MANdolinMAN feat. Herr Seele / Ça Plane Pour Moi