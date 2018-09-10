Lundi 10 septembre vers 13h45
De Fats à Plastic, une sélection musicale suggérée par Herr Seele
par Henri
Herr Seele est un peintre et dessinateur flamand, également joueur de mandoline et qui exerce le beau métier d’accordeur de piano. Cette sélection fait suite à l’émission Esperluette qui lui est consacrée.
Fats Domino / The Fat Man
Johnny Burnette Trio / The Train Kept-a-Rollin
X Ray Spex / I Am A Poseur
Crass / Shaved Women
Public Image Ltd / The Cowboy Song
The Prats / Nobody Noticed
The Slits / Ping Pong Affair
Béla Bartòk / String Quartet n°5
Ludwig Van Beethoven / Piano Sonata n°32 in c-moll, Opus 111
The Fall / Before The Moon Falls
Captain Beefheart / Electricity
Frank Zappa / Love Of My Life
The Ex / This Song Is In English
The Rondos / A Black White Statement
Melt Banana / It’s Untitled (The Peel Sessions)
The Stretchheads / I Should Be So Lucky
René Binamé / Juillet 1936
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart / Clarinet Quintet K. 581 in A major - Allegro
Johannes Sebastian Bach / Prelude from Partita n°3 BWV 1006
Robert Crumb & His Cheap Suite Serenaders / My Girl’s Pussy
MANdolinMAN feat. Herr Seele / Ça Plane Pour Moi
