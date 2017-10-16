Lundi 16 octobre vers 14h10
par Henri
Matias Aguayo & The Desdemonas / 6 am (Sofarnopolis, Crammed Discs 2017)
Lou / Il Y A Un Arbre (Le Seul Moment, T-Rec 2017)
Helio Polar Thing / Eribaj (Maoyaq, 2017)
Trupa Trupa / Leave It All (Jolly New Songs, Ici D’Ailleurs 2017)
vers 14h30 :
Mikkel Ploug / With Open Arms (Alleviation, Songlines 2017)
The Apartments / Sunset Hotel (Fête Foraine, 1996, réédition Riley Records/Microcultures 2017)
The Pale Foutains / Beyond Fridays Field (Pacific Street, Virgin 1984)
Nicolas Paugam / Le Dortoir Du Bon Dieu (Boustrophédon, Microcultures 2017)
Portishead / The RIP (Third, Go ! Discs 2008)
Orchard / Drawn With The Wind (In 4 parts) (Serendipity, Ici d’Ailleurs 2017)
après 15h10 :
Flotation Toy Warning / Due To Adverse Weather Conditions All Of My Heroes Have Surrendered (The Machine That Made Us, Talitres 2017)
Nesles / Le Dur, Les Cailloux (Permafrost, Microcultures 2017)
King Crimson / In The Wake Of Poseidon (In The Wake Of Poseidon, EG records 1970)
vers 15h30 :
Saeid Shanbezadeh / Malle Baloutchan (Pour - Afrigha, Buda Musique 2017)
Incantation / On The Wing Of A Condor (Cacharpaya (Panpipes Of The Andes), Beggars Banquet 1982)
Cimarron / Palomita (Orinoco, Cimarron 2016)
Francis Poulenc / Figure Humaine : Toi, Ma Patiente... / Riant du Ciel (Figure Humaine, Sept Chansons, Un Soir de Neige, Accentus, Naïve 2001)
Ignatus / Le Détroit de Béring ([e.pok], Ignatub 2017)
Yusef Lateef / First Gymnopedie (Psychicemotus, Impulse ! 1965)
New Routines Every Day / Ya Habibi (As An End) (You Never Know What Is Enough / Unless You Know What Is More Than Enough, Pulver und Asche records 2017)
la suite, à partir de 16h est une rediffusion de cette programmation.
