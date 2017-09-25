JETFM 91.2FM

saison 2011-2012
lundi 25 septembre 2017

Lundi 25 septembre vers 13h

c’est reparti...

par Henri

Une petite synthèse de choses reçues ou glanées en ce mois de septembre (et en un peu plus de 4 heures)

Einstürzende Neubauten / Berlin Babylon (Berlin Babylon, 2001)
Lomostatic / La Liberté (Lomostatic, 2017)
Burnt Friedman & Jaki Liebezeit / Rastafahndung (Secret Rhythms, 2002)
Das Lunsentrio / Das Letzte Edelweiß (Das Lunsentrio, 2017)
Warm Brew / Let’s Get Paid (7", 2017)
San Eco / Quarter Past Midnight (San Eco, 2017)
Tricky / The Only Way (Stripped Down Tricky mix, The Only Way e.p. 2017)
Lia Hox / Hound (Dizzy Bell Dance Radio mix, Hound e.p. 2017)

vers 13h30 :
5K HD / Gimme (7", 2017)
Chaton / Poésies (compilation Telle Quelle, La Souterraine 2017)
Connect_Icut / Red Cocaine (Rage Coma, 2017)
Konixion / Kakurenbo (Kakurenbo, 2017)
Masma Dream World / Elephant (Masma Dream World, 2017)
Wati Watia Zorey Band / Plime La Misère (Zanz In Lenfér, 2016)
R.L. Boyce / Don’t Worry My Mind (Roll & Tumble, 2017)

après 14h :
Gabor Szabo / Song Of Injured Love (Dreams, 1968)
Youn Sun Nah / Drifting (She Moves On, 2017)
Rain / He Could Have Known - As I Played My Song For You (Rain, 1972 réédition 2017)
The Darts / You’ll Bring Me Flowers (Me. Ow. 2017)
Savon Tranchand / Le Nord (Symétrie, 2017)

vers 14h30 :
F.S. Blumm & Nils Frahm / Valentine My Funny (Tag Eins Tag Zwei, 2016)
Venus’s Delight / E For Empathy (OIP (Oblivion : Intimate Portraits), 2017)
Squalloscope / Pando (Exoskeletons For Children, 2017)
Gaddafi Gals / Fila (2017)
Hundred Waters / Particle (Communicating, 2017)
Late Guest At The Party / Uh Oh (Give You A Life, 2017)

vers 15h :
Klub Des Loosers / Préface (Le Chat Et Autres Histoires, 2017)
Frank Woeste & Ryan Keberle / Mother Nature (Rigaudon) (Reverso - Suite Ravel, 2017)
Sourdure & Thomas Bonvallet / Une Filheta De Lion (compilation Super Terroirs & Ruines Nouvelles, La Souterraine 2017)
Oh Gunquit ! / Get Wound Up (Lightning Likes Me, 2017)
Kittenhead / Derby Girl (Derby Girl e.p. 2017)
The Clockworks / The World Owes Me A Favour (7" 2017)
Pamplemousse / I Hate This Song (Pamplemousse, 2017)

vers 15h30 :
Joel Thomas / Sunshine Funshine (7" 2017)
Dirty Fences / I Can’t Sleep At Night (Goodbye Love, 2017)
Bosswood / In The Sun (7" 2017)
Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band / Josephine (Adios Señor Pussycat, 2017)
The Clientele / Everyone You Meet (Music For The Age Of Miracles, 2017)
Lake / Turn Around (Forever Or Never, 2017)
Esmark / Argab (Mara II, 2017)
The Soul Jazz Orchestra feat. Élage Mbaye / Aduna Jarul Naawo (Under Burning Skies, 2017)

vers 16h :
Humair, Kerecki, Lê Quang / Cy Twombly (Modern Art, 2017)
Adam Baldych & Helge Lien trio / Hallelujah (Brothers, 2017)
Conjunto Kori Cinta de Huancavelica / Toyascha (compilation Andina, 2017)
Parisien, Peirani, Wollny & Schaerer / Rezeusler (Out Of Land, 2017)

vers 16h20 :
Tim Berne’s Snakeoil / Sideshow (Incidentals, 2017)
Ignatus / Dans La Barbe De Dieu (E.Pok, 2017)

peu avant 17h :
Anouar Brahem / La Nuit (Blue Maqams, 2017)

une : photo de Léa Giret