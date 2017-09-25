Lundi 25 septembre vers 13h
c’est reparti...
par Henri
Une petite synthèse de choses reçues ou glanées en ce mois de septembre (et en un peu plus de 4 heures)
Einstürzende Neubauten / Berlin Babylon (Berlin Babylon, 2001)
Lomostatic / La Liberté (Lomostatic, 2017)
Burnt Friedman & Jaki Liebezeit / Rastafahndung (Secret Rhythms, 2002)
Das Lunsentrio / Das Letzte Edelweiß (Das Lunsentrio, 2017)
Warm Brew / Let’s Get Paid (7", 2017)
San Eco / Quarter Past Midnight (San Eco, 2017)
Tricky / The Only Way (Stripped Down Tricky mix, The Only Way e.p. 2017)
Lia Hox / Hound (Dizzy Bell Dance Radio mix, Hound e.p. 2017)
vers 13h30 :
5K HD / Gimme (7", 2017)
Chaton / Poésies (compilation Telle Quelle, La Souterraine 2017)
Connect_Icut / Red Cocaine (Rage Coma, 2017)
Konixion / Kakurenbo (Kakurenbo, 2017)
Masma Dream World / Elephant (Masma Dream World, 2017)
Wati Watia Zorey Band / Plime La Misère (Zanz In Lenfér, 2016)
R.L. Boyce / Don’t Worry My Mind (Roll & Tumble, 2017)
après 14h :
Gabor Szabo / Song Of Injured Love (Dreams, 1968)
Youn Sun Nah / Drifting (She Moves On, 2017)
Rain / He Could Have Known - As I Played My Song For You (Rain, 1972 réédition 2017)
The Darts / You’ll Bring Me Flowers (Me. Ow. 2017)
Savon Tranchand / Le Nord (Symétrie, 2017)
vers 14h30 :
F.S. Blumm & Nils Frahm / Valentine My Funny (Tag Eins Tag Zwei, 2016)
Venus’s Delight / E For Empathy (OIP (Oblivion : Intimate Portraits), 2017)
Squalloscope / Pando (Exoskeletons For Children, 2017)
Gaddafi Gals / Fila (2017)
Hundred Waters / Particle (Communicating, 2017)
Late Guest At The Party / Uh Oh (Give You A Life, 2017)
vers 15h :
Klub Des Loosers / Préface (Le Chat Et Autres Histoires, 2017)
Frank Woeste & Ryan Keberle / Mother Nature (Rigaudon) (Reverso - Suite Ravel, 2017)
Sourdure & Thomas Bonvallet / Une Filheta De Lion (compilation Super Terroirs & Ruines Nouvelles, La Souterraine 2017)
Oh Gunquit ! / Get Wound Up (Lightning Likes Me, 2017)
Kittenhead / Derby Girl (Derby Girl e.p. 2017)
The Clockworks / The World Owes Me A Favour (7" 2017)
Pamplemousse / I Hate This Song (Pamplemousse, 2017)
vers 15h30 :
Joel Thomas / Sunshine Funshine (7" 2017)
Dirty Fences / I Can’t Sleep At Night (Goodbye Love, 2017)
Bosswood / In The Sun (7" 2017)
Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band / Josephine (Adios Señor Pussycat, 2017)
The Clientele / Everyone You Meet (Music For The Age Of Miracles, 2017)
Lake / Turn Around (Forever Or Never, 2017)
Esmark / Argab (Mara II, 2017)
The Soul Jazz Orchestra feat. Élage Mbaye / Aduna Jarul Naawo (Under Burning Skies, 2017)
vers 16h :
Humair, Kerecki, Lê Quang / Cy Twombly (Modern Art, 2017)
Adam Baldych & Helge Lien trio / Hallelujah (Brothers, 2017)
Conjunto Kori Cinta de Huancavelica / Toyascha (compilation Andina, 2017)
Parisien, Peirani, Wollny & Schaerer / Rezeusler (Out Of Land, 2017)
vers 16h20 :
Tim Berne’s Snakeoil / Sideshow (Incidentals, 2017)
Ignatus / Dans La Barbe De Dieu (E.Pok, 2017)
peu avant 17h :
Anouar Brahem / La Nuit (Blue Maqams, 2017)
une : photo de Léa Giret
