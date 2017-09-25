Lundi 25 septembre vers 13h

Une petite synthèse de choses reçues ou glanées en ce mois de septembre (et en un peu plus de 4 heures)

Einstürzende Neubauten / Berlin Babylon (Berlin Babylon, 2001)

Lomostatic / La Liberté (Lomostatic, 2017)

Burnt Friedman & Jaki Liebezeit / Rastafahndung (Secret Rhythms, 2002)

Das Lunsentrio / Das Letzte Edelweiß (Das Lunsentrio, 2017)

Warm Brew / Let’s Get Paid (7", 2017)

San Eco / Quarter Past Midnight (San Eco, 2017)

Tricky / The Only Way (Stripped Down Tricky mix, The Only Way e.p. 2017)

Lia Hox / Hound (Dizzy Bell Dance Radio mix, Hound e.p. 2017)

vers 13h30 :

5K HD / Gimme (7", 2017)

Chaton / Poésies (compilation Telle Quelle, La Souterraine 2017)

Connect_Icut / Red Cocaine (Rage Coma, 2017)

Konixion / Kakurenbo (Kakurenbo, 2017)

Masma Dream World / Elephant (Masma Dream World, 2017)

Wati Watia Zorey Band / Plime La Misère (Zanz In Lenfér, 2016)

R.L. Boyce / Don’t Worry My Mind (Roll & Tumble, 2017)

après 14h :

Gabor Szabo / Song Of Injured Love (Dreams, 1968)

Youn Sun Nah / Drifting (She Moves On, 2017)

Rain / He Could Have Known - As I Played My Song For You (Rain, 1972 réédition 2017)

The Darts / You’ll Bring Me Flowers (Me. Ow. 2017)

Savon Tranchand / Le Nord (Symétrie, 2017)

vers 14h30 :

F.S. Blumm & Nils Frahm / Valentine My Funny (Tag Eins Tag Zwei, 2016)

Venus’s Delight / E For Empathy (OIP (Oblivion : Intimate Portraits), 2017)

Squalloscope / Pando (Exoskeletons For Children, 2017)

Gaddafi Gals / Fila (2017)

Hundred Waters / Particle (Communicating, 2017)

Late Guest At The Party / Uh Oh (Give You A Life, 2017)

vers 15h :

Klub Des Loosers / Préface (Le Chat Et Autres Histoires, 2017)

Frank Woeste & Ryan Keberle / Mother Nature (Rigaudon) (Reverso - Suite Ravel, 2017)

Sourdure & Thomas Bonvallet / Une Filheta De Lion (compilation Super Terroirs & Ruines Nouvelles, La Souterraine 2017)

Oh Gunquit ! / Get Wound Up (Lightning Likes Me, 2017)

Kittenhead / Derby Girl (Derby Girl e.p. 2017)

The Clockworks / The World Owes Me A Favour (7" 2017)

Pamplemousse / I Hate This Song (Pamplemousse, 2017)

vers 15h30 :

Joel Thomas / Sunshine Funshine (7" 2017)

Dirty Fences / I Can’t Sleep At Night (Goodbye Love, 2017)

Bosswood / In The Sun (7" 2017)

Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band / Josephine (Adios Señor Pussycat, 2017)

The Clientele / Everyone You Meet (Music For The Age Of Miracles, 2017)

Lake / Turn Around (Forever Or Never, 2017)

Esmark / Argab (Mara II, 2017)

The Soul Jazz Orchestra feat. Élage Mbaye / Aduna Jarul Naawo (Under Burning Skies, 2017)

vers 16h :

Humair, Kerecki, Lê Quang / Cy Twombly (Modern Art, 2017)

Adam Baldych & Helge Lien trio / Hallelujah (Brothers, 2017)

Conjunto Kori Cinta de Huancavelica / Toyascha (compilation Andina, 2017)

Parisien, Peirani, Wollny & Schaerer / Rezeusler (Out Of Land, 2017)

vers 16h20 :

Tim Berne’s Snakeoil / Sideshow (Incidentals, 2017)

Ignatus / Dans La Barbe De Dieu (E.Pok, 2017)

peu avant 17h :

Anouar Brahem / La Nuit (Blue Maqams, 2017)

une : photo de Léa Giret